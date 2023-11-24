Despite Valiant Effort, Devils Fall Short to Jackets | GAME STORY

Here are some observations from the game:

• It's nice seeing Holtz use his nasty shot. Obviously his goal is really the result of a great effort from Ondrej Palat, who stripped Columbus’ Jake Bean of the puck. But it was a great finish by Holtz to go 7-hole over the pad and under glove. That’s a goal scorer’s goal and something the Devils want to see more of from Holtz. His biggest strength is his shot. Now he needs to use it and use it effectively with much more consistency.

• The Devils had a glorious opportunity early in the third period on a power play. They notched six shots on the man-advantage. It was an entertaining and well functioned power play. But ultimately, the Devils failed to score. Some great saves by goalie Elvis Merzlikins and some missed chances were the culprit. It was a good-looking power play, but it just came up short.

• Goaltender Akira Schmid made the start in goal and handle himself well. His biggest save came halfway through the third period in a 2-1 game. The ever-dangerous Johnny Gaudreau had a breakaway and a chance to add some insurance for Columbus, but Schmid slammed the pad shut on the five-hole to keep it a one-goal game.

• The Devils dressed seven defenseman for the fourth straight game. However, they actually played Brendan Smith as a forward on the fourth line. He did however, get some D action on penalty kills. When Curtis Lazar was lost to start the second period, the team was essentially down to 10 dressed forwards.

• Defensive breakdowns hurt the Devils in the first period. Halfway through the period Jenner and Johnny Gaudreau skated into the offensive zone. Gaudreau had the puck and the two Jackets crisscrossed. Jonas Siegenthaler shadowed Gaudreau and Dougie Hamilton stayed in his right-side zone. Meaning both Devils defensemen ended up on the same side of the ice and no one picked up Jenner cutting to the net. On the second goal, the Devils blueliners lost track of Robinson, who sneaked into the neutral zone and collected a pass for a breakaway goal. A couple of miscommunications and breakdowns, and the Devils suffered for it.