News Feed

DEVILS VS BLUE JACKETS 11/24/23 LIVE UPDATES

LIVE UPDATES: Devils 1 vs Blue Jackets 2
DEVILS vs. BLUEJACKETS 11/24/23 GAME PREVIEW

Devils Open Post-Thanksgiving Homestand v. Columbus | PREVIEW
Hamilton T-Shirt Gives Back | FEATURE

Hamilton-Designed T-Shirt Gives Back This Holiday Season | FEATURE
DEVILS | NOTEBOOK 11/23/23

Devils Focused on Compete, Moving Forward in Thursday's Practice | NOTEBOOK
DEVILS AT RED WINGS 11/22/23 GAME STORY

Devils Shutout in Detroit, Lose 4-0  | GAME STORY
DEVILS AT RED WINGS 11/22/23 LIVE UPDATES

LIVE UPDATES: Devils 0 at Red Wings 4
A Salute for Sarge, A Hello to Nico | 10 TAKEAWAYS

A Salute for Sarge, A Hello for Nico | 10 TAKEAWAYS
Committee Established to Select Ring of Honorees | FEATURE ROH

Committee Established to Select Ring of Honorees | FEATURE ROH
Brylin ROH | RELEASE

Sergei Brylin Named Second Devils Ring of Honor Inductee
DEVILS | NOTEBOOK 11/21/23

Devils Practice Before Flying to Detroit | NOTEBOOK
Jonas Siegenthaler | ICEBREAKERS

Jonas Siegenthaler | ICEBREAKERS
DEVILS | NOTEBOOK 11/20/23

Hischier Skates with Teammates | NOTEBOOK
Hockey Fights Cancer | RELEASE

Devils Host Annual Hockey Fights Cancer Night on Nov. 25 | RELEASE
DEVILS VS RANGERS 11/18/23 GAME STORY

Hughes Returns But Devils Come Up Short Against Rangers | GAME STORY
DEVILS VS RANGERS 11/18/23 GAME PREVIEW

Devils and Rangers Renew Hostilities | PREVIEW
DEVILS | NOTEBOOK 11/17/23

Jack Hughes Returns to Practice | NOTEBOOK
DEVILS AT PENGUINS 11/16/23 GAME STORY

Devils Down Red-Hot Penguins 5-2 | GAME STORY
Lenni Hämeenaho | Prospect Watch 11/15/23

Hämeenaho Benefits from High Hockey IQ | Prospect Watch 

Despite Valiant Effort, Devils Fall Short to Jackets | GAME STORY

New Jersey suffered a 2-1 loss despite outshooting Columbus 41-29

11.24.23 GAMESTORYFINAL
By Sam Kasan
@SamiKasan NewJerseyDevils.com

NEWARK, NJ - The woes continue for the Devils. They drop their sixth game in the past seven after a 2-1 setback to the Columbus Blue Jackets Friday afternoon at Prudential Center.

Alexander Holtz scored the lone goal for New Jersey.

Boone Jenner and Eric Robinson tallied for the Blue Jackets.

The Devils had one of their best third periods of the season, putting 22 shots on goal. They pressured to the bitter end, even hitting two posts (both by Jack Hughes) in the final frame. New Jersey totaled 41 shots on goal overall.

LOOK BACK

Here are some observations from the game:

• 

• It's nice seeing Holtz use his nasty shot. Obviously his goal is really the result of a great effort from Ondrej Palat, who stripped Columbus’ Jake Bean of the puck. But it was a great finish by Holtz to go 7-hole over the pad and under glove. That’s a goal scorer’s goal and something the Devils want to see more of from Holtz. His biggest strength is his shot. Now he needs to use it and use it effectively with much more consistency.

• The Devils had a glorious opportunity early in the third period on a power play. They notched six shots on the man-advantage. It was an entertaining and well functioned power play. But ultimately, the Devils failed to score. Some great saves by goalie Elvis Merzlikins and some missed chances were the culprit. It was a good-looking power play, but it just came up short.

• Goaltender Akira Schmid made the start in goal and handle himself well. His biggest save came halfway through the third period in a 2-1 game. The ever-dangerous Johnny Gaudreau had a breakaway and a chance to add some insurance for Columbus, but Schmid slammed the pad shut on the five-hole to keep it a one-goal game.  

• The Devils dressed seven defenseman for the fourth straight game. However, they actually played Brendan Smith as a forward on the fourth line. He did however, get some D action on penalty kills. When Curtis Lazar was lost to start the second period, the team was essentially down to 10 dressed forwards.

• Defensive breakdowns hurt the Devils in the first period. Halfway through the period Jenner and Johnny Gaudreau skated into the offensive zone. Gaudreau had the puck and the two Jackets crisscrossed. Jonas Siegenthaler shadowed Gaudreau and Dougie Hamilton stayed in his right-side zone. Meaning both Devils defensemen ended up on the same side of the ice and no one picked up Jenner cutting to the net. On the second goal, the Devils blueliners lost track of Robinson, who sneaked into the neutral zone and collected a pass for a breakaway goal. A couple of miscommunications and breakdowns, and the Devils suffered for it.

POST-GAME VIDEO
Full Highlights... COMING SOON
Rewind... COMING SOON
Devils Post-Game Interviews... COMING SOON
Head Coach Lindy Ruff Post-Game... COMING SOON
WHAT'S NEXT
The Devils continue a three-game homestand with the second leg against Buffalo Saturday night in a back-to-back affair. You can watch on MSG or listen on the Devils Hockey Network. Puck drop is 7:08 p.m. ET. 