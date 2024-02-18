Respect | COLUMN 

It was a spectacular night of spectacles, not the least of which was the Devils’ skating off the ice (field?) with a 6-3 victory against Philadelphia Saturday evening, the first outdoor win in franchise history. Hischier scored twice, Nathan Bastian scored twice and Brendan Smith nearly recorded a Gordie Howe hat trick. And that was just the fireworks on the ice.

The Flyers arrived at the game wearing the running sweats of (fictional) Philly icon Rocky. They wore Rocky’s jogging suit from the original Rocky I, which, in case the Flyers hadn’t seen the ending, Rocky lost in that boxing match to Apollo Creed (RIP – Carl Weathers).

The Devils arrived in Soprano-inspired décor, matching track suits, sleeveless white undershirts and gold chains. The players embodied the Jersey spirit.

Even Bastian committed to the bit after scoring his first of two goals by taking off his glove and giving an Italian hand gesture to the crowd.

“Normally guys that score every 15 games don’t plan celebrations,” said Bastian at a post-game press conference while wearing just his white sleeveless undershirt and gold cross. “But I had a good feeling tonight."

Perhaps he was inspired by a certain New York Giants quarterback.

"I heard Tommy (DeVito) was going to be in the building so I was excited about it," Bastian smiled.

“He was talking about he had something. When he pulled that out, I chuckled,” Smith said. “He played the part. He became the part.”

The game itself was hotly contested and heated. Tempers flared; anger ignited. Even a game played at low 20-degree temperatures couldn’t cool these guys down.

“There was a lot of chatter on both sides. It was chippy,” Smith said. “You’re going to get a lot of talk back and forth. I’m curious to see how some of the mic’d up goes. I hope I don’t look bad in that. It was an intense game by all means.”

Smith even found himself in the odd position of getting the Gordie Howe hat trick. He scored a goal and had an assist. He certainly thought about adding that fight to his career bucket list in what is his fifth and possibly final outdoor game.

“I thought about it. I don’t have one in my career. I don’t have a lot of goal and assist games,” he said. “I was welcoming (a fight). But at 5-3 you don’t want to give them any momentum. And at 6-3 it would just be silly. But if anything were to happen for it, I wasn’t opposed to it.”

The stars of the game were the Nicos: Hischier and Daws.