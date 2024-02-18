Respect | COLUMN 

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ – A loose puck was headed to the right corner of the Devils zone. Veteran Devils forward Ondrej Palat and Philadelphia defenseman Cam York, pinching very deep into the play, were both in pursuit. As they did, Devils captain Nico Hischier unassumingly drifted behind the last two Flyers inside the blue line.
York reached the puck first, but Palat overpowered him from behind, swatting the puck ahead. A fortunate ricochet off the boards led the black disc up ice to where Hischier had a head start. Hischier collected for a breakaway on Flyers goalie Samuel Ersson.
Hischier pulled the puck to his backhand and forced Ersson to move to his left. When Ersson was in the process of that lateral movement, Hischier quickly directed a shot through his five-hole and into the net.
Hischier turned to the glass and looked up at 70,328 fans packed into MetLife Stadium with his arms raised in triumph.
On a stage near the neutral zone, New Brunswick, New Jersey native Brian Fallon picked up his guitar and rushed to a standing microphone. The remainder of his band, The Gaslight Anthem, erupted into a live performance of their song “Howl” – the Devils official goal song since 2015.
And with that, the 2024 Stadium Series was underway.