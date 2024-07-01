Devils Sign Defenseman Colton White | RELEASE

The New Jersey Devils announced today that the team has signed unrestricted free-agent defenseman Colton White to a two-year, two-way contract. The details of the contract are as follows: 2024-25: $775,000 at the NHL level and $250,000 at the American Hockey League (AHL) level ($300,000 guaranteed); 2025-26: $775,000 NHL/$275,000 AHL ($325,000 guaranteed). The announcement was made by President/General Manager Tom Fitzgerald and Devils’ Assistant General Manager/Utica Comets General Manager Dan MacKinnon.

White, 27, spent the past two seasons with the Anaheim Ducks organization after he signed a two-year contract with Anaheim during the 2022 offseason. The rearguard recorded a career-high 46 contests and six points (0g-6a) with Anaheim in 2022-23. Last season, White played in the AHL with San Diego, scoring eight points (1g-7a) with his lone goal registering as the game-winner, in 53 games.

Born on May 3, 1997, New Jersey selected White in the fourth round, 97th overall, in the 2015 NHL Draft. The 6’1”, 185lbs. blueliner logged his NHL debut with New Jersey on March 13, 2019, and played in 38 games with the Devils until 2021-22. White spent five seasons with the organization and played in 196 career games with Binghamton/Utica starting in 2017-18. Additionally, he logged a career-high 30 points (7g-23a) and two game-winners at the AHL level in 2018-19 with Binghamton.

A native of London, Ontario, White played his Junior hockey in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) with Sault Ste. Marie from 2013-14 to 2016-17. He totaled 93 career points (21g-72a) in 256 regular-season contests for the Greyhounds and was named an alternate captain for the 2015-16 and 2016-17 campaigns. White was an OHL All-Star in 2016-17 and the blueliner appeared in 46 career playoff games while collecting nine points (1g-8a).