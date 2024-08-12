Devils Re-Sign Forward Nolan Foote | RELEASE

The New Jersey Devils announced today that the team has re-signed restricted free-agent forward Nolan Foote to a one-year, two-way contract worth $825,000 at the NHL level and $150,000 ($200,000 guaranteed) at the American Hockey League (AHL) level. The announcement was made by President/General Manager Tom Fitzgerald.

Foote, 23, tallied one goal in four games last season, returning late in the year after he was sidelined for the majority of 2023-24 due to a lower back injury. The 6’4”, 200lbs. forward also played in four games with New Jersey’s American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate in Utica and recorded three goals and one assist for four points.

Foote has played in 23 career NHL games with a total of eight points (6g-2a) with New Jersey. The left-shot winger made his NHL debut, and tallied his first career point, on April 18, 2021, against the New York Rangers. Since 2020-21, he has also spent time with New Jersey’s AHL affiliates in Binghamton and Utica, playing in 138 career regular-season contests. Foote has recorded 90 career points (44g-46a) at the AHL level, and his five game-winning goals were tied for first on Utica with Graeme Clarke in 2022-23.

Born on November 29, 2000, New Jersey acquired Foote, and a first-round draft pick in the 2020 NHL Draft, in a trade with Tampa Bay on February 16, 2020. He skated in 195 WHL career games with Kelowna posting 83 goals and 88 assists for 171 points, registered 167 penalty minutes, and served as the club’s captain for the 2019-20 season. Foote was born in Denver, Colorado, and was Tampa Bay's first-round selection, 27th overall, in the 2019 NHL Draft. A dual citizen of Canada and the United States, Foote represents Canada on the international stage. He played for Canada at the International Ice Hockey Federation’s (IIHF) 2020 World Junior Championship (WJC) and earned a gold medal, where he recorded five points (3g-2a) in seven games.

Foote is the son of two-time Stanley Cup champion Adam Foote, who played 1,154 career games over a 19-year career in the NHL.