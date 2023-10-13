Devils Finish Back-to-Back Against Coyotes

PREVIEW

DEVILS (1-0-0) vs. COYOTES (0-0-0)

Head-to-Head

This is the first of two matchups between the Devils and Coyotes this season, with the second on Mar. 16 in the desert. Last season, New Jersey won both games: first a 4-2 win on Nov. 12 at Prudential Center before a 5-4 overtime win on the road in early March.

Devils Team Scope:

The Devils entered the 2023-24 season as one of the top teams and a group many are expecting to make a deep run in the playoffs. New Jersey in turn is focused on improving every game and earning every win this season. The high expectations from other NHL teams is something this team has worked hard to have according to forward Jesper Bratt. This season, the Devils will be the hunted and will focus on showing up strong against every opponent, no matter where they are in the standings.

New Jersey started this season with a 4-3 win over the Detroit Red Wings, Thursday night, in the team's home opener. Jack Hughes scored twice while Dougie Hamilton and Erik Haula added one goal each. Jonas Siegenthaler picked up three assists in the win with helpers on all tallies except Hughes' first goal. Vitek Vanecek stopped 32 of the 35 shots he faced, conceding two Detroit power play goals and one even strength tally.

The majority of the Devils young but experienced core returned this season while New Jersey made some off-season moves to add depth and veteran experience. Tyler Toffoli joins the Devils top-six bringing leadership, Stanley Cup Championship experience, and a high level of compete. Tomas Nosek, Colin Miller, and Chris Tierney bring depth to the lineup as well. The Devils saw other returning players buy-in with both Timo Meier and Jesper Bratt signing long-term deals to remain in New Jersey.

Coyotes Team Scope:

The Coyotes open their 2023-24 season against the Devils, in the first of four road games to start the year. Arizona had the unique opportunity to play some preseason hockey Down Under as the team played two games in Australia against the Los Angeles Kings. The Coyotes split the series, winning the first game 5-3, before falling 3-2 the next night.

The preseason schedule was packed from the first day for Arizona as they had three games on Sept. 23: one in Melbourne, AU with the other two against the St. Louis Blues, one at home and one on the road. The Coyotes picked up two of three wins that night before losing both split squad games the next day. Arizona dropped the next two preseason games against the Vegas Golden Knights and Anaheim Ducks, before wrapping things up with two wins over the Ducks.

There are some new faces on the Arizona roster including Jason Zucker, Alex Kerfoot, Sean Durzi, Matt Dumba, and Travis Dermott. Troy Stecher and Nick Bjugstad return to the Coyotes bringing back even more depth to the team. Rookie Logan Cooley is expected to make his NHL debut, as the 2022 Third-Overall pick has turned heads in preseason.

By the Numbers:

Dougie Hamilton and home openers: a match made in goal heaven. The Devils defenseman has scored in each of the last three home openers at Prudential Center.

Arizona forward Clayton Keller led the Coyotes last year in all scoring categories. With 37 goals, 49 assists, and 86 points, Keller had 28 more points than the second highest scorer on the team.

Injuries:

Devils

None

Coyotes

None