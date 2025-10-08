Devils Recall MacEwen | BLOG

The Devils have recalled forward Zack MacEwen from the team’s AHL affiliate in Utica.

MacEwen joined the organization earlier this week following a trade with the Ottawa Senators that sent Kurtis MacDermid the other way.

The 29-year-old power forward split last season between Ottawa and their AHL club in Belleville. With the Senators, he appeared in 21 games, recording two goals and one assist, along with 21 penalty minutes. In 23 games for Belleville, he added seven goals and nine assists for 16 points.

Listed at 6-foot-4 and 225 pounds, MacEwen brings size, grit, and NHL experience to the Devils’ lineup. Over seven seasons, he’s skated in 237 career NHL games with Vancouver, Philadelphia, Los Angeles, and Ottawa, producing 34 points (17g-17a) and 323 penalty minutes. He’s also appeared in seven Stanley Cup Playoff games, including six with the Canucks during the 2020 postseason.

In 2022-23 with Philadelphia, MacEwen played under current Devils assistant coach Brad Shaw. At the AHL level, he’s spent time with Utica (Vancouver), Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia), and Belleville (Ottawa), totaling 122 points (50g-72a) in 190 career games.

A native of Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island, MacEwen was originally signed by the Vancouver Canucks as an undrafted free agent in March 2017. Before turning pro, he played three seasons in the QMJHL, suiting up for Moncton (2014-16) and Gatineau (2016-17).

MacEwan will wear number 15.