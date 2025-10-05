Devils Announce Roster Moves | BLOG

New Jersey has placed defenseman Calen Addison, goalie Nico Daws and forwards Mike Hardman, Jonathan Gruden and Nathan Légaré on waivers with the intention of assignment to Utica (American Hockey League).

The club has also assigned defensemen Ethan Edwards, Mikael Diotte and Topias Vilen and forward Xavier Parent to Utica. The team has also sent forwards Jack Malone and Matyas Melovsky, goalie Georgi Romanov and defenseman Austin Strand to Utica training camp.

Forwards Thomas Bordeleau, Angus Crookshank, Brian Halonen and Zack MacEwen and defenseman Colton White cleared waivers and have been officially sent to Utica.

