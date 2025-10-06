Devils Announce Roster for Start of the 2025-26 Season | BLOG

The New Jersey Devils today announced their roster submitted to the National Hockey League for the start of the 2025-26 NHL season. The club will have its season opener at the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday, October 9 at 7:30p.m. (TV: ESPN+/Hulu and Radio/Digital: Devils Hockey Network and the New Jersey Devils/Prudential Center app.)
Devils Roster for Start of the 2025-26 Season
FORWARDS
DEFENSEMEN
GOALIES
11. Stefan Noesen (+)
5. Brenden Dillon
25. Jacob Markstrom
12. Cody Glass
7. Dougie Hamilton
34. Jake Allen
13. Nico Hischier
8. Johnathan Kovacevic (+)
16. Connor Brown
17. Simon Nemec
Legend:
18. Ondrej Palat
22. Brett Pesce
+ Injured/Non Roster
20. Shane Lachance
24. Seamus Casey (-)
- Injured Reserve
21. Marc McLaughlin (-)
43. Luke Hughes
28. Timo Meier
44. Dennis Cholowski
29. Lenni Hameenaho
71. Jonas Siegenthaler
33. Evgenii Dadonov
47. Paul Cotter
63. Jesper Bratt
81. Arseny Gritsyuk
83. Juho Lammikko
86. Jack Hughes
91. Dawson Mercer