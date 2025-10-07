Glendening Signs 1-Year Contract | RELEASE

The New Jersey Devils and President/General Manager Tom Fitzgerald announced today that the team has signed forward Luke Glendening to a one-year, one-way contract worth $775,000. The Devils previously signed the veteran forward on a professional tryout (PTO) basis before the start of training camp in September.

Glendening, 36, spent the last two seasons with the Tampa Bay Lightning since 2022-23. The 5’11’, 190lbs. forward’s face-off percentage (57.0) led all Lightning skaters last season, while his 105 hits ranked fifth on the team. A native of Grand Rapids, MI, Glendening has totaled 166 career points (83g-83a, 308 penalty minutes) in 864 career regular-season games with Detroit, Dallas, and Tampa Bay.

Glendening carries vast postseason experience, having appeared in the Stanley Cup Playoffs the last four consecutive seasons between his time with Tampa Bay and the Dallas Stars. He has played in 50 career Stanley Cup Playoff games (six goals, four assists) since the 2013-14 season. In 2013, Glendening won a Calder Cup championship with Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Glendening played in six of New Jersey’s seven preseason games and tallied two points (1g-1a).