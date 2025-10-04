WATCH & FOLLOW: Devils at Flyers

The Devils play the Flyers today in Philadelphia. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!

You can watch the game LIVE right here on NJD.TV or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.

WATCH LIVE: DEVILS at FLYERS

The New Jersey Devils face off against the Philadelphia Flyers from Xfinity Mobile Arena in preseason action.

GOALS & HIGHLIGHTS

FIRST PERIOD

NJD 1, PHI 0: Late in the first, Ethan Edwards took a screened shot from the point that Kevin Rooney got a stick on, slipping past Flyers goaltender Dan Vladar and making it a 1-0 game.

NJD 1, PHI 1: Not too long after, the Flyers tied it up. Travis Sanheim picked up the puck by the left dot and batted it by a screened Jake Allen.

DEVILS LINEUP

Cotter - Glendening - Gritsyuk
Lachance - Rooney - Hameenaho
Hardman - Malone - Parent
Gruden - Melovsky - Legare

Cholowski - Addison
Edwards - Strand
Vilen - Diotte

Allen
Romanov

FLYERS LINEUP

Dvorak - Couturier - Michkov
Grebenkin - Cates - Brink
Tippett - Zegras - Konecny
Abols - Luchanko - Hathaway

York - Sanheim
Seeler - Drysdale
Ginning - Juulsen

Vladar
Ersson

