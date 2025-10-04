WATCH & FOLLOW: Devils at Flyers

The Devils play the Flyers today in Philadelphia. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!
You can watch the game LIVE right here on NJD.TV or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.
NJD 1, PHI 0: Late in the first, Ethan Edwards took a screened shot from the point that Kevin Rooney got a stick on, slipping past Flyers goaltender Dan Vladar and making it a 1-0 game.
NJD 1, PHI 1: Not too long after, the Flyers tied it up. Travis Sanheim picked up the puck by the left dot and batted it by a screened Jake Allen.
Cotter - Glendening - Gritsyuk
Lachance - Rooney - Hameenaho
Hardman - Malone - Parent
Gruden - Melovsky - Legare
Cholowski - Addison
Edwards - Strand
Vilen - Diotte
Allen
Romanov
Dvorak - Couturier - Michkov
Grebenkin - Cates - Brink
Tippett - Zegras - Konecny
Abols - Luchanko - Hathaway
York - Sanheim
Seeler - Drysdale
Ginning - Juulsen
Vladar
Ersson