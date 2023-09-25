Devils Open Preseason with Split Squad | PREVIEW

Lineup:

Forwards

10 Holtz

12 Thompson

13 Hischier

15 Bowers

18 Palat

20 McLeod

28 Meier

48 Halonen

49 Schmelzer

56 Haula

63 Bratt

89 Filmon

Defensemen

2 Smith

7 Hamilton

52 C.Foote

59 Misyul

82 Hatakka

88 Bahl

Goalies

41 Vanecek

31 Kallgren

Notes:

* The Devils were 2-2 against the Flyers last season, which included a 7-0 shutout on Feb. 25 at Prudential Center.

* Erik Haula missed practice Sunday but will play tonight.

* New Jersey didn’t do line rushes but they did work on special teams. The power play units were as follows…

PP1: Hamilton, Meier, Bratt, Holtz, Hischier

PP2: Bahl, Palat, Haula, Filmon, Halonen

* While they didn’t rush lines, the trio of Alexander Holtz, Nico Hischier and Timo Meier worked throughout the first four days of training camp. They showed well in the scrimmages and will likely get a look tonight.

* The Devils will have coaches Ryan McGill, Chris Taylor and Ryan Parent (Utica) on the bench at Prudential Center. Head coach Lindy Ruff will watch the game from above, while also monitoring the game in Montreal with general manager Tom Fitzgerald.

“I’ll communicate with the coaches between periods and come down,” Ruff said. “It’s a great opportunity to see a game from up top.”

* Goaltender Vitek Vanecek will start and play two periods while Erik Kallgren will play the final period.

* It’ll be an interesting camp for Tyce Thompson. The Devils are loaded on the fourth line with Michael McLeod, Curtis Lazar, Tomas Nosek and Nathan Bastian. Thompson is looking to squeeze his way into the lineup. He look fast and energetic during the scrimmages. But to earn a spot he’ll need to show it in the preseason games, starting tonight.

Quotes:

Haula on the preseason:

You just want to be ready when October 12 comes around. The goal is to be in the best shape you possibly can, get the timing right, form some connection with your linemates, chemistry. Just get the reps in. We're looking for a good battle tonight against Philly. It should be fun for everyone.

Thompson on earning a spot:

Showing that I can have offensive touch out there, too. Still play that fourth-line role but when you have an opportunity to make plays, do that.

Cal Foote on possibly playing with his brother Nolan:

He was the first one I told (about signing in New Jersey). He was real excited. Just as excited as me.

--Sam Kasan, NewJerseyDevils.com