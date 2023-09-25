Devils Open Preseason with Split Squad | PREVIEW

Lineup:
Forwards
10 Holtz
12 Thompson
13 Hischier
15 Bowers
18 Palat
20 McLeod
28 Meier
48 Halonen
49 Schmelzer
56 Haula
63 Bratt
89 Filmon
Defensemen
2 Smith
7 Hamilton
52 C.Foote
59 Misyul
82 Hatakka
88 Bahl
Goalies
41 Vanecek
31 Kallgren
Notes:
* The Devils were 2-2 against the Flyers last season, which included a 7-0 shutout on Feb. 25 at Prudential Center.
* Erik Haula missed practice Sunday but will play tonight.
* New Jersey didn’t do line rushes but they did work on special teams. The power play units were as follows…
PP1: Hamilton, Meier, Bratt, Holtz, Hischier
PP2: Bahl, Palat, Haula, Filmon, Halonen
* While they didn’t rush lines, the trio of Alexander Holtz, Nico Hischier and Timo Meier worked throughout the first four days of training camp. They showed well in the scrimmages and will likely get a look tonight.
* The Devils will have coaches Ryan McGill, Chris Taylor and Ryan Parent (Utica) on the bench at Prudential Center. Head coach Lindy Ruff will watch the game from above, while also monitoring the game in Montreal with general manager Tom Fitzgerald.
“I’ll communicate with the coaches between periods and come down,” Ruff said. “It’s a great opportunity to see a game from up top.”
* Goaltender Vitek Vanecek will start and play two periods while Erik Kallgren will play the final period.
* It’ll be an interesting camp for Tyce Thompson. The Devils are loaded on the fourth line with Michael McLeod, Curtis Lazar, Tomas Nosek and Nathan Bastian. Thompson is looking to squeeze his way into the lineup. He look fast and energetic during the scrimmages. But to earn a spot he’ll need to show it in the preseason games, starting tonight.
Quotes:
Haula on the preseason:
You just want to be ready when October 12 comes around. The goal is to be in the best shape you possibly can, get the timing right, form some connection with your linemates, chemistry. Just get the reps in. We're looking for a good battle tonight against Philly. It should be fun for everyone.
Thompson on earning a spot:
Showing that I can have offensive touch out there, too. Still play that fourth-line role but when you have an opportunity to make plays, do that.
Cal Foote on possibly playing with his brother Nolan:
He was the first one I told (about signing in New Jersey). He was real excited. Just as excited as me.
--Sam Kasan, NewJerseyDevils.com