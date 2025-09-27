Devils Practice Ahead of Split Squad Games | NOTEBOOK

jack hughes notebook
By Amanda Stein
Team Reporter, NJD.tv

The Devils are practicing Saturday afternoon. The two practice groups will hit the ice at 11 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. ET respectively.

Stay tuned to the notebook for the latest info, updates, interviews, videos and more from the practice session!

Today's Content

Player Interviews: Gritsyuk | Dillon
Head Coach Sheldon Keefe... Coming Soon!

The Groups

The first group to hit the ice today for the Devils was an NHL-heavy roster, with most of New Jersey's regulars skating. Noticable were a couple of line tweaks with Arseny Gritsyuk moving onto a line with Jack Hughes and Jesper Bratt.

On Sunday, the Devils have two split-squad matchups with one group staying in New Jersey to host the Washington Capitals, while a second group will head to Quebec City, Canada, to take on the Ottawa Senators.

