Training Camp Scrimmage | NOTEBOOK

Scrimmage Recap

The Devils finished off their two-period running clock scrimmage with Group 1 scoring the only three goals during 5-on-5 play. They also conducted two rounds of shootouts.

Jack Hughes looked like, well, Jack Hughes. On the opening shift, he carried the puck across the blue line, darted laterally away from pressure and pulled defenders in his direction, sent a cross-ice pass through the pressure and onto the tape of Jesper Bratt for a quick snap shot on goal. Later in the first period, he made a similar play but this time he cut back against the grain to open up his own space before wristing a shot on goal.

The goaltenders in camp have raved about the shot of Arsenii Gritsyuk. And he unveiled it to score the lone goal in the opening period of the scrimmage. He set himself up above the far circle. He received a pass and quickly snapped a hard puck at the net that found the twine. It was a tough angle and from distance. But he managed to sneak it in.

Both squads also ran through two rounds of shootouts. Some highlights included: