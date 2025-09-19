Training Camp Scrimmage | NOTEBOOK

Scrimmage Recap
The Devils finished off their two-period running clock scrimmage with Group 1 scoring the only three goals during 5-on-5 play. They also conducted two rounds of shootouts.
Jack Hughes looked like, well, Jack Hughes. On the opening shift, he carried the puck across the blue line, darted laterally away from pressure and pulled defenders in his direction, sent a cross-ice pass through the pressure and onto the tape of Jesper Bratt for a quick snap shot on goal. Later in the first period, he made a similar play but this time he cut back against the grain to open up his own space before wristing a shot on goal.
The goaltenders in camp have raved about the shot of Arsenii Gritsyuk. And he unveiled it to score the lone goal in the opening period of the scrimmage. He set himself up above the far circle. He received a pass and quickly snapped a hard puck at the net that found the twine. It was a tough angle and from distance. But he managed to sneak it in.
Both squads also ran through two rounds of shootouts. Some highlights included:
- Paul Cotter showing great hands in tight to move the puck and score top shelf
- Jesper Bratt using a last minute forehand-backhand pull at the crease and then a backhand chip to get the puck over the shoulder of Nico Daws
- Cody Glass scoring on both of his tries (once five-hole and another just under the bar)
- Nico Hischier fooling Jake Allen with a head fake and then pulling the puck around his pad
- Jack Hughes getting the puck to the crease before make a million quick back-and-forth moves before snapping it five hole