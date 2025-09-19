Training Camp Scrimmage | NOTEBOOK

devils notebook
By Sam Kasan
NewJerseyDevils.com

The Devils are back on the ice for more on-ice sessions at 2025 Training Camp. Today, not only will both groups hit the ice for a practice session, but they'll hold an intrasquad scrimmage at 11 a.m. Group 1 will practice at 10 a.m. and Group 2 will conduct practice at 12:20 p.m.

Stay tuned to the notebook for the latest info, updates, interviews, videos and more from the practice session!

Today's Content

Player Interviews: Dillon | Allen
Devils Now... Coming Soon!
Head Coach Sheldon Keefe... Coming Soon!
Feature Article: Stay tuned! 

Scrimmage Recap

The Devils finished off their two-period running clock scrimmage with Group 1 scoring the only three goals during 5-on-5 play. They also conducted two rounds of shootouts.

Jack Hughes looked like, well, Jack Hughes. On the opening shift, he carried the puck across the blue line, darted laterally away from pressure and pulled defenders in his direction, sent a cross-ice pass through the pressure and onto the tape of Jesper Bratt for a quick snap shot on goal. Later in the first period, he made a similar play but this time he cut back against the grain to open up his own space before wristing a shot on goal.

The goaltenders in camp have raved about the shot of Arsenii Gritsyuk. And he unveiled it to score the lone goal in the opening period of the scrimmage. He set himself up above the far circle. He received a pass and quickly snapped a hard puck at the net that found the twine. It was a tough angle and from distance. But he managed to sneak it in.

Both squads also ran through two rounds of shootouts. Some highlights included:

  • Paul Cotter showing great hands in tight to move the puck and score top shelf
  • Jesper Bratt using a last minute forehand-backhand pull at the crease and then a backhand chip to get the puck over the shoulder of Nico Daws
  • Cody Glass scoring on both of his tries (once five-hole and another just under the bar)
  • Nico Hischier fooling Jake Allen with a head fake and then pulling the puck around his pad
  • Jack Hughes getting the puck to the crease before make a million quick back-and-forth moves before snapping it five hole

Group 1 Practice

Group 1 is hitting the ice at 10 a.m. They'll run through roughly an hour of work before being joined by Group 2 for an intrasquad scrimmage.

Group 2 Practice

After scrimmaging against Group 1, the second group had their own hour practice.

Training Camp Day 1 Content

Player Interviews Practice 1: JHughes | Bratt | Pesce | Nemec
Player Interviews Practice 2: Hischier | Meier

More News

Devils Open 2025 Training Camp | NOTEBOOK

Fitzgerald: 'We Will Be Signing (Luke)' | BLOG

Hughes Excited to Return to Play | FEATURE

A Burning Desire | FEATURE

Fitzgerald, Scoppetto Named to Team USA | BLOG

Devils Unveil 2025 Training Camp Roster | BLOG

Stand Outs from Prospects Challenge | FEATURE

Devils Wrap Prospects Challenge in Buffalo | GAME STORY

Watch the Archive of All Three Games From Buffalo

QUICK RECAP: Bruins 6, Devils 4

From Graduation Stage to Pro Spotlight | FEATURE 

Devils Practice in Buffalo | NOTEBOOK

Devils Down Hometown Sabres | GAME STORY

QUICK RECAP: Devils 4 at Sabres 2

Hämeenaho's Simple Summer | FEATURE

Diotte, Lecompte, Bertuzzi Have 3-Points Each in Prospect Challenge Opener | GAME STORY

QUICK RECAP: Devils 8, Blue Jackets 2

3 Things to Watch at Prospects Challenge | FEATURE