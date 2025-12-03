Devils Visit Hospitals Throughout New Jersey | FEATURE

hospital visits

Captain Nico Hischier and defensemen Jonas Siegenthaler, Dougie Hamilton and Brett Pesce met the newest Devils fans on Tuesday afternoon.

The players visited the Jersey City Medical Center in the Labor and Delivery Unit to spread holiday cheer. And that includes meeting a few newborns, proud parents and extended families.

“Congratulations,” Hischier said to one glowing mother. He looked at the beautiful sleeping baby and said, “What a Christmas gift.”

Hischier handed another mother a Devils beanie. “This is for your young Devils fan.”

“Oh yeah,” smiled the mother.

In another room, Siegenthaler asked: “How old?”

The father of a beautiful baby girl replied: “Three, four hours.”

“Three, four hours!?” Pesce exclaimed. “Woah!”

Timo Meier, Jack Hughes and Luke Hughes made their way around Newark Beth Israel. They stopped by the Ruth Sagner Activity Room to see a couple of kids in the play kitchen.

“What are you guys doing? Are you cooking?” Meier asked. “You guys making lunch?”

“No,” replied a young boy. “Cleaning.”

“Cleaning?” Meier responded. “They like doing the dishes. That’s a good thing.”

Jacob Markstrom, visiting Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, found an early teen fan. After giving her the new beanie, he said: “When you feel a little bit better you have to come watch us play hockey. You can wear the hat. Bang on the glass.”

Devils players, alumni and staff spread holiday cheer to RWJBarnabas Health with their annual systemwide hospital visits throughout the state of New Jersey.

Devils players made stops at Jersey City Medical Center, Newark Beth Israel Medical Center & Children’s Hospital of NJ, Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, Trinitas Regional Medical Center, Clara Maass Medical Center, RWJUH New Brunswick & BMSCH, PSE&G Children’s Specialized Hospital and RWJUH Rahway.

Devils alumni and staff visited Jack & Sheryl Morris Cancer Center, RWJBarnabas Behavioral Health, Community Medical Center in Toms River, Monmouth Medical Center & The Unterberg Children’s Hospital, Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus, RWJUH Somerset and RWJUH Hamilton.

Besides meeting with patients, the Devils also met with the dedicated health professionals in every hospital: doctors, nurses, staff and more. They posed, shook hands, signed autographs and showed their appreciation for their hardwork and care on a day-to-day basis.

