Devils Visit Hospitals Throughout New Jersey | FEATURE

Timo Meier, Jack Hughes and Luke Hughes made their way around Newark Beth Israel. They stopped by the Ruth Sagner Activity Room to see a couple of kids in the play kitchen.

“What are you guys doing? Are you cooking?” Meier asked. “You guys making lunch?”

“No,” replied a young boy. “Cleaning.”

“Cleaning?” Meier responded. “They like doing the dishes. That’s a good thing.”

Jacob Markstrom, visiting Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, found an early teen fan. After giving her the new beanie, he said: “When you feel a little bit better you have to come watch us play hockey. You can wear the hat. Bang on the glass.”

Devils players, alumni and staff spread holiday cheer to RWJBarnabas Health with their annual systemwide hospital visits throughout the state of New Jersey.

Devils players made stops at Jersey City Medical Center, Newark Beth Israel Medical Center & Children’s Hospital of NJ, Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, Trinitas Regional Medical Center, Clara Maass Medical Center, RWJUH New Brunswick & BMSCH, PSE&G Children’s Specialized Hospital and RWJUH Rahway.

Devils alumni and staff visited Jack & Sheryl Morris Cancer Center, RWJBarnabas Behavioral Health, Community Medical Center in Toms River, Monmouth Medical Center & The Unterberg Children’s Hospital, Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus, RWJUH Somerset and RWJUH Hamilton.

Besides meeting with patients, the Devils also met with the dedicated health professionals in every hospital: doctors, nurses, staff and more. They posed, shook hands, signed autographs and showed their appreciation for their hardwork and care on a day-to-day basis.