Charlie's 'Core Memory' Celebration | FEATURE

The Devils Hockey Fights Cancer 2023 honoree beat brain cancer and celebrated this feat at Prudential Center

CharlieShomers1
By Catherine Bogart
@catherinebogart NewJerseyDevils.com

Within minutes of meeting 13-year-old Charlie Shomers it’s evident he’s a special kid.

“My brother is a guy who’s creative, he makes me laugh, he can make me cry too from my laughing,” Anna Shomers, Charlie’s sister, explained. “He’s supportive, he tries to help me, I’m glad he’s my brother. I would trade no (one else for him). He’s one of a kind.”

“People take away the fact that he’s just a great kid,” Charlie's mom Stephanie Shomers shared. “He has a kind heart, he always wants to help people, he always wants to do his best. He works hard, he’s creative and funny.

“He walks away from everybody feeling like he’s their friend, and I think people feel that way back for him,” Stephanie continued. “He’s the kind of kid parents want, dream of.”

The Devils honored Charlie for Hockey Fights Cancer

Over the summer, Charlie showed another side of his magnetic personality, his bravery. After suffering headaches, a MRI scan found a tumor the size of a baseball on Charlie’s brain. Following surgery the pathology report confirmed it was cancerous.

“There’s nothing they can say to you to prepare you for them saying your child has cancer, or a brain tumor,” Stephanie recounted. “There’s never an option not to fight as hard as we could.”

And fight they did. Following surgery Charlie prepared for six weeks of radiation. He wrapped up his treatment in mid-October, months after the initial diagnosis. Throughout it all, Charlie never wavered from the funny, caring, brave kid he’s always been.

“Charlie is one of the toughest kids I know,” Ryan Shomers, Charlie’s dad, described. “The fact that he took everything as it came, without complaining, without feeling sorry for himself, without ever being depressed. He was positive through this whole experience and you can’t help but be amazed by it.”

"Before this all happened when I pictured him, if you told me he was about to be like this, I would have said, ‘no that’s not my brother,’" Anna shared. "But now it’s so clear he can be (that inspiration), he can do anything he sets his mind to.”

Charlie received treatment through The Bristol-Myers Squibb Children’s Hospital at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey, both a part of the RWJBarnabas Health hospital network.

“Words can’t describe how much they meant to us and how supportive they were,” Ryan recounted. “How they walked us through everything step by step, how they were there to support us with whatever we needed. Whether it was information, whether it was therapy, anything at all.”

At the end of summer, the Shomers family was presented with a unique opportunity for Charlie to join the Devils Hockey Fights Cancer celebrations in late November. The family jumped at the opportunity.

“They found out about my son Charlie,” Ryan described. “Talked to his doctors and said how he would be a great person to come and be a spokesperson for all those who are going through this as well. To show them you can fight cancer, you can beat it, and to never give up hope.”

“End of summer, beginning of September, it was just amazing that the opportunity came to us,” Stephanie said. “Couldn’t say no. It’s a core memory day, making memories together.”

“It’s been the best, absolutely the best,” Ryan also shared on the experience. “It’s something that hardly anybody ever gets to experience. The fact that they said your family, not just Charlie can go, but the whole family, his cousins, his grandparents, can all be here to enjoy this moment. (It’s incredible) that they opened up their doors, to our family and said ‘come, enjoy this day, you’ve earned it.’”

Charlie’s day had many surprises and core memory moments, including meeting his favorite player.

“I signed the contract, and met Jack Hughes, he signed my own jersey, puck, and hockey stick,” Charlie recounted. “It was awesome and amazing, I can’t describe it any other way.”

CharlieShomers2

“Everybody’s so kind,” Stephanie described. “So giving of their time to spend with him. All these people that are on TV that he sees, the greats of the Devils. To see him talking to these people, it’s mind-blowing.”

In addition to signing a one-day contract and meeting Hughes, Charlie met with the Devils coaches, read the starting goaltender in the locker room, and dropped the ceremonial puck drop. He took a spin around Prudential Center's ice on the zamboni, and was featured on the scoreboard during a stoppage in play. Following his game duties, Charlie, his family, and his care team watched the Devils pull off a resounding victory on the ice, beating the Buffalo Sabres 7-2.

CharlieShomersFamily

“I thought what was powerful was we had Charlie in the dressing room before the game,” Devils head coach Lindy Ruff shared post game. “Charlie came into the coaches office. You can imagine the fight and the battle he’s had as a young man. You take playing a game of hockey and the battles you have in a hockey game and the battles you have in a season, that’s nothing compared to what Charlie’s gone through.

“Charlie’s helped us out, he gave us the starting goalie tonight,” Ruff continued. “It was our best first period, I’m going to see if Charlie can come back. On a whole, it brings you together because you see a lot of people have been affected.”

As he inspired many people in his life and who know his story, Charlie is one inspiration on this annual night. For Charlie’s sister, seeing the NHL and the Devils celebrate Hockey Fights Cancer every year is impactful.

“It’s incredible to know (the NHL) are responding to people out there who need help,” Anna described.“There’s so many people out there that feel like, no one knows them, they feel isolated. Tonight just shows that they know that they’re there and they want to help you. Even for my brother who just fought cancer and beat it, there’s still scars of it that will never heal in my heart. But that’s normal in life. I still have my brother, I still have so much to love. I’m just so thankful people out there know what’s going on and helping.”

At the end of a year that changed his life, Charlie Shomers celebrated his success the best way he could, with his family and loved ones, smiling the whole way through.

