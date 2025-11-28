Prudential Center Continues to Honor Brzuskiewicz's Legacy | HFC FEATURE 

For Sabino Galioto, who works behind the scenes as a carpenter at Prudential Center, the memories of long-time Prudential Center employee Dean Brzuskiewicz are vivid. He lit up the hallways, kept everyone laughing, and described Dean as 'as loyal as they come'.

Brzuskiewicz, who worked his way up the ranks over the years and thrived within the walls of the building, passed away from a heroic battle with cancer in August 2020 at the age of 37.

But his legacy continues to live on at Prudential Center a place where, in his obituary, the family wrote he 'was a longtime employee of the Prudential Center/NJ Devils, holding various positions, most recently in the Operations Department.'

And it's why, five years after Brzuskiewicz's passing, it means a great deal to those who loved him and worked alongside him to see HBSE continue to honor their friend and colleague. At the end of every Devils season, HBSE and Prudential Center present the Legacy Award in Brzuskiewicz's honor. His wife, Katie, and their son Cody are always in attendance to present the award to the guest services employee who best exemplifies all the things that Brzuskiewicz stood for.

There is no grey area either, Galioto said, what those things are.

"To know Dean on a personal level, he was authentic, he was real, he was loyal," Galioto shared. "You know what I mean? Like, he would look out for you. He was a caring person; they're all true things that you really want in a friendship and as a boss, too. He would keep it real."

"He was a caring person," Galioto added. "All true things that you really want in a friendship, and as a boss, too, he would keep it real. Any time he had to deal with a situation, he was a real caring and loving person. Very authentic, funny, funny guy."

It was impossible, Galioto recalls, to be able to walk through the building with Brzuskiewicz without being stopped. Everyone always wanted a moment with him, just to say hi, to grab a hug, to catch up. He was adored because of the type of atmosphere he created.

When Brzuskiewicz passed, he left a big hole in the lives of those who loved him, one that is nearly impossible to heal from. So to see him continue to get his recognition touches just about everyone who knew him. Because, in fact, walking the halls of Prudential Center, it felt like Dean knew everyone and everyone knew Dean.

"He treated everybody the same, and he got mutual respect," Galioto said. "You ask any person, from guest services or the security, they're gonna say the same thing I said about him. That's touching. It's not just the people on the high level, it's about all the people all the way down. That's what I love about the building. And about Dean."