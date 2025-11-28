Prudential Center Continues to Honor Brzuskiewicz's Legacy | HFC FEATURE 

Dean Brzuskiewicz was a staple in the Prudential Center hallways for many years. The building continues to honor him, five years after his passing from cancer.

Dean B
By Amanda Stein
Team Reporter, NJD.tv

For Sabino Galioto, who works behind the scenes as a carpenter at Prudential Center, the memories of long-time Prudential Center employee Dean Brzuskiewicz are vivid. He lit up the hallways, kept everyone laughing, and described Dean as 'as loyal as they come'.

Brzuskiewicz, who worked his way up the ranks over the years and thrived within the walls of the building, passed away from a heroic battle with cancer in August 2020 at the age of 37.

But his legacy continues to live on at Prudential Center a place where, in his obituary, the family wrote he 'was a longtime employee of the Prudential Center/NJ Devils, holding various positions, most recently in the Operations Department.'

And it's why, five years after Brzuskiewicz's passing, it means a great deal to those who loved him and worked alongside him to see HBSE continue to honor their friend and colleague. At the end of every Devils season, HBSE and Prudential Center present the Legacy Award in Brzuskiewicz's honor. His wife, Katie, and their son Cody are always in attendance to present the award to the guest services employee who best exemplifies all the things that Brzuskiewicz stood for.

There is no grey area either, Galioto said, what those things are.

"To know Dean on a personal level, he was authentic, he was real, he was loyal," Galioto shared. "You know what I mean? Like, he would look out for you. He was a caring person; they're all true things that you really want in a friendship and as a boss, too. He would keep it real."

"He was a caring person," Galioto added. "All true things that you really want in a friendship, and as a boss, too, he would keep it real. Any time he had to deal with a situation, he was a real caring and loving person. Very authentic, funny, funny guy."

It was impossible, Galioto recalls, to be able to walk through the building with Brzuskiewicz without being stopped. Everyone always wanted a moment with him, just to say hi, to grab a hug, to catch up. He was adored because of the type of atmosphere he created.

When Brzuskiewicz passed, he left a big hole in the lives of those who loved him, one that is nearly impossible to heal from. So to see him continue to get his recognition touches just about everyone who knew him. Because, in fact, walking the halls of Prudential Center, it felt like Dean knew everyone and everyone knew Dean.

"He treated everybody the same, and he got mutual respect," Galioto said. "You ask any person, from guest services or the security, they're gonna say the same thing I said about him. That's touching. It's not just the people on the high level, it's about all the people all the way down. That's what I love about the building. And about Dean."

Remembering Dean Brzuskiewicz

The Brzuskiewicz family continues to be a part of those who knew, loved and worked with Dean. Katie and Cody are always in attendance to present the end-of-season award. And while Galioto says no doubt it means a lot to them to continue to see Dean's legacy honored and celebrated, it means so much, too, to the people who worked with Dean and miss him dearly.

"For his legacy and for him as a person, as an employee, to live on, people realize that means a lot," Galioto added. "It feels good, every year when Katie comes back with Cody, So the fact that they bring them back every year, and his family comes now, it means a lot. I think it means a lot for the people who work in the building. It says a lot for the building itself."

It's what makes working within the walls of Prudential Center so meaningful. When Dean was at his sickest, he sent Senior Director, Facility Integration and Business Development, Aldo Pigna, a text message. He needed help. He was home from the hospital, in his final days, and his home needed some retrofitting to accommodate his wheelchair.

Two days later, Pigna was at their home, making all the necessary changes.

Galioto remembers: "Him and Aldo were really close, because they would work a lot together. He needed a handicap accessible bathroom. And Aldo reached out to help, and they got the whole (Prudential Center) crew over there, and they opened it all up, made it a handicapped-accessible bathroom, so he could fit the wheelchair in there and take a bath and everything. I was speechless. That's really touching."

Galioto said Pigna didn't even think twice. He was there for his friend and that in those moments, Dean was so sick he may not have even been able to understand what was going on. But that didn't matter.

"That's how much Dean meant to people," Galioto shared.

That's the family-like atmosphere that developed among these coworkers who spend endless hours in the building.

And its why, Prudential Center's continued recognition for their dear friend is something they cherish deeply.

More News

Devils Make Quick Trip to Buffalo | PREVIEW

Holding the Fort | 10 TAKEAWAYS

Hamilton Honors Friend Thea on Hockey Fights Cancer Night | FEATURE

Hamilton and Thea, the Tiny Titan | HFC FEATURE

Devils Silence the Blues | GAME STORY

QUICK RECAP: Devils 3, Blues 2 (OT)

Devils Practice Ahead of Busy Stretch | NOTEBOOK

Devils Down Detroit | GAME STORY

QUICK RECAP: Devils 4, Red Wings 3

Glass Activated, Lachance Sent to Utica | BLOG

Devils Host Annual Hockey Fights Cancer | RELEASE

Brodeur’s Legacy, Cemented Once Again in New Jersey | FEATURE

Born in Montreal, Made in Jersey | FEATURE

26-Second Difference | GAME STORY

QUICK RECAP: Devils 3 at Flyers 6

Edwards Assigned to Utica | BLOG

Devils Shutout by Bobrovsky, Panthers | GAME STORY

QUICK RECAP: Panthers 1, Devils 0