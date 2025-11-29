Remembering Judy Glass: The Woman Who Shaped Cody | FEATURE

“Just suck it up.”

Those are some of the words Cody Glass carries with him from his late grandmother, Judy. They’re words that make him smile.

“She was big on tough love,” Glass said.

They're words that have carried Cody throughout his life and words that he cherishes as he remembers his grandmother, who passed away from cancer in August 2016.

They’re the words Judy said to her grandson when he faced one of his first moments of adversity in hockey: cut from Team Canada for the summer’s Ivan Hlinka tournament. It was the first time Cody had been cut from a team.

"She was one of those people who gave me tough love when you needed it most," he said. "Just because my dad and my brother were, we're kind of like all best friends. But you couldn't do that with my grandma. It was all about tough love."

It was a tough moment in a young hockey career, but Judy clearly knew what to say. That same summer, Judy would pass away.

"That's why I always appreciate her," Glass shared. "She was just always right there with me. I'd never been cut from a team before and she didn't really care. She was the same old person. She was always kind of that one person who didn't really care for me, only as the hockey player."

It’s because Judy understood, Glass said, that her grandson would always be much more than a hockey player. And although Judy did not get to see her grandson drafted into the NHL, carve out a career for himself, her support - and yes, even her tough love - has carried him through all these years.

She's never far from his thoughts.