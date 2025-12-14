Bad Break Lifts Canucks over Devils | GAME STORY

NEWARK, NJ - A tough break in the first period proved to be the deciding factor in Sunday’s matinee between the New Jersey Devils and Vancouver Canucks. An own goal was the difference, standing as the game-winner in Vancouver’s 2–1 victory.
Canucks newcomer Zeev Buium fired a first-period power-play shot wide, but it deflected off Devils defenseman Brenden Dillon’s stick and into the net behind Jacob Markstrom, giving Vancouver a 2–0 lead.
The Devils' penalty kill gave up two goals in the opening 6:48 against the Canucks, which made the ultimate difference in the game.
“It’s killer, we couldn’t have had a worse start, both in our play and how the game went,” head coach Sheldon Keefe said. “I think there was three whistles in the first 40 seconds and we’re shorthanded and the puck is in our net and we’re down 1-nothing before half our team even touched the ice.”
“They made us pay right away,” Nico Hischier said of the early Cancuks power play goals. “They get the momentum and then another ones, and there we are two-nothing back already. But we reacted to it and we had a lot of chances to turn that game around.
After a slow start in the first, the Devils found their legs in the second and third. Luke Hughes made it a one-goal game in the second period, jumping off the bench and into the open ice to send a wrist shot past Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko.
New Jersey made a push in the final period, outshooting the Canucks 8-1, but in a game of inches, they were unable to find the equalizer.
“That’s disappointing,” Keefe said of the first period. “You can see in the second and third period, we’ve got our legs, we get ourselves going. Can’t wait. You wait, you lose.”