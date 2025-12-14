Bad Break Lifts Canucks over Devils | GAME STORY

Here are some observations from the game:

• Special teams were a decisive factor in the first period, with five penalties called between the two teams. The game was effectively decided there, as the Canucks went 2-for-3 on the power play, while the Devils finished 0-for-2, including a 1:18 two-man advantage late in the period.

There were no penalties called in the second period and one in the third. New Jersey's power play went 0-for-3 against Vancouver.

“The first period was a lot of special teams,” Dillon said. “Just the PK, it’s really, really frustrating right now. It’s losing us hockey games like it did today.”

“We need to figure that out, it’s too many goals we get scored on the PK," Nico Hischier said. "Obviously, one is an unfortunate bounce. But at the end of the day PK has to come up big in some games, it’s not secret in this league that special teams is important. And on the flip side, the power play also got to give us one, at least one or two goals tonight and we maybe win the game.”

• Jesper Bratt's drop pass to Luke Hughes, who was jumping in on the play off the bench, went down as the primary assist on Hughes's third goal of the season. The point for Bratt, his 29th of the season, was also his 476th career point. That moves Bratt up the list, once again, in franchise history, to tie Scott Niedermayer for sixth most points in franchise history.

• The pass from Bratt to Hughes set up a perfectly timed play by Luke, who had jumped into the play right off the bench. Hughes skated into the open ice, with two of Canucks forwards caught down low. He unleashed his shot as Luke Glendening created the flash screen, with a jump in the air, on Thatcher Demko, to give Hughes his third goal of the season and second in three games.

• As they often do when searching for a spark offensively, the coaching staff adjusted the defensive pairings to put their offensive-minded defensemen together. The change came, as it tends to be, late in a period, with Luke Hughes skating alongside Dougie Hamilton and Jonas Siegenthaler moving on to a pair with Brenden Dillon as the second period wound down.

In recent games, assistant coach Brad Shaw had paired Hughes with Simon Nemec to spark offense from the blue line. That option isn’t available now, though, as Nemec has missed his second straight game after being injured in Friday’s practice. Head coach Sheldon Keefe said the 21-year-old is dealing with a lower-body injury and will be sidelined for more than a “day-to-day” period.

The regular pairings resumed at the start of the third period.

• Siegenthaler played in his 400th career game, 303 of which have been with the New Jersey Devils, over the last six seasons.

• This was the first game the Vancouver Canucks played since the trade of their captain, and older brother to both Jack and Luke Hughes, Quinn. Quinn was traded to the Minnesota Wild in a blockbuster deal earlier this week. One component of the trade was Vancouver acquiring defenseman Zeev Buium, who recorded a goal and an assist in the first period. Buium's goal was the deflection off of Brenden Dillon's stick into the net behind Markstrom for the 2-0 lead.