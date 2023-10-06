News Feed

Devils | PREVIEW at Islanders 10/6/23

Devils Finish Preseason Slate on Long Island | PREVIEW
Devils Gear Up for Final Preseason Game | NOTEBOOK

Devils | GAME STORY vs Rangers 10/4/23

Power Play Continues to Click, Devils Beat Rangers 5-2 | GAME STORY
Devils Launch 'Devils Gaming Group' | RELEASE

Devils' Forward Depth Creating Competition | FEATURE

Devils Make 5 Roster Moves | BLOG

Full Group of Vets Practice Together at Camp  | NOTEBOOK

GAME STORY vs. Islanders 9/28/23

Bratt Has Hat Trick, Marino Scores 2 in Win Over Islanders | GAME STORY
PREVIEW vs ISLANDERS 10/2/23

Bastian Returns, Devils Host Islanders in Preseason Play | PREVIEW
Devils vs Flyers | GAME STORY at FLYERS 9/28/23

Haula Plays Overtime Hero in Win Over Philly | GAME STORY
Bahl Takes Nothing for Granted | FEATURE

Devils Prepare for Next Preseason Game  | NOTEBOOK

Devils at Rangers | GAME STORY 9.28.23

Devils Pick Up 3-2 Win Against Rangers | GAME STORY
Holtz Faster, Mentally Stronger this Camp | FEATURE

Devils' Camp Continues Wednesday | NOTEBOOK

Former Devil Cory Schneider Announces Retirement | BLOG

Cory Schneider Announces Retirement 

LIVE UPDATES: Devils 1 at Islanders 0

It's the final preseason game for the Devils tonight! Stay tuned for your live updates from the Devils and Islanders game!

GOALS & HIGHLIGHTS

FIRST PERIOD

GOAL! - 6:29
1 NJD, 0 NYI

NJ Goal: Willman (Hatakka, Lazar)

END OF PERIOD: 

DEVILS LINEUP

Nosek-McLeod-Holtz
Willman-Lazar-Bastian
Gambardella-Schmelzer-Mercer
Tierney-Dowling-Thompson

Hatakka-Smith
Bahl-Nemec
Hughes-Miller

Schmid
Poulter

ISLANDERS LINEUP

Barzal-Horvat-Holmstrom
Engvall-Nelson-Palmieri
Lee-Pageau-Wahlstrom
Martin-Cizikas-Clutterbuck

Romanov-Pulock
Pelech-Dobson
Aho-Mayfield

Sorokin
Varlamov

DEVILS NOW