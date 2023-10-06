It's the final preseason game for the Devils tonight! Stay tuned for your live updates from the Devils and Islanders game!
LIVE UPDATES: Devils 1 at Islanders 0
GOALS & HIGHLIGHTS
FIRST PERIOD
GOAL! - 6:29
1 NJD, 0 NYI
NJ Goal: Willman (Hatakka, Lazar)
END OF PERIOD:
DEVILS LINEUP
Nosek-McLeod-Holtz
Willman-Lazar-Bastian
Gambardella-Schmelzer-Mercer
Tierney-Dowling-Thompson
Hatakka-Smith
Bahl-Nemec
Hughes-Miller
Schmid
Poulter
ISLANDERS LINEUP
Barzal-Horvat-Holmstrom
Engvall-Nelson-Palmieri
Lee-Pageau-Wahlstrom
Martin-Cizikas-Clutterbuck
Romanov-Pulock
Pelech-Dobson
Aho-Mayfield
Sorokin
Varlamov