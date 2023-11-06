Injuries Create Opportunities | FEATURE 

There’s no replacing a player like Jack Hughes dynamism. After all, he did score a team record 99 points last season to go with 43 goals. There’s also no replacing the leadership and shutdown defensive posture of the two-way Nico Hischier.

Instead of replacing those players, other players will have to fill the void by committee. That means getting different contributions from different players on different nights.

“Dig in,” said forward Curtis Lazar, who has stepped up offensively in the past two contests. “Those are big pieces but you can see the way we generate offense is simple hockey. We’re competing on pucks, winning those battles and getting in those dirty areas. That’s what we’re going to need. The results will take care of themselves if we continue to work.”

That’s exactly what the team did against Chicago Sunday night. Dawson Mercer scored his first goal (and point) of the season on the power play. Lazar tallied his second goal in as many nights. And even Max Willman, called up the day before, scored a goal in his Devils debut. Goalie Vitek Vanecek made 34 saves and the team grinded it out in the final minutes to hold on for a 4-2 win. McLeod scored an empty-netter with 0.8 seconds left in what was a one-goal defense.

“We talked about it before. It’s that next-man up mentality,” Lazar said. “You see guys contributing and doing what they can to make a difference. It’s big.”

The Devils still have a lot of skill in their lineup. Tyler Toffoli, Jesper Bratt, Dougie Hamilton, Luke Hughes, and so on are still playing every night. The team’s depth is a strength and the injuries will create bigger opportunities for other players.

“We have a lot of skill still up and down our lineup,” Lazar said. “But it’s a great challenge for ourselves, having adversity with the names that we have out of the lineup. It was good to see us respond and guys rise to the challenge.”

Michael McLeod has been filling in for Hischier and he’s been effective at both ends of the ice. He’s been strong defensively in facing the opposing team’s best players. Meanwhile, offensively he’s chipped in two goals and three points in Hischier’s absence.

Mercer was elevated into Hughes’ vacated spot. He generated some good scoring chances and connected on the man-advantage tally at Chicago in the win.

“They’re amazing players for us. They control the game so well,” Mercer said of Hughes and Hischier. “When the puck’s on their stick, good things happen. They’re key players for us. It was good for us to step up and get that win, but it’ll be nice to get them back in the lineup when we can.”

Until that point, those players getting bigger opportunities are trying to make the most of it.

“It’s a great opportunity for other players to step in,” Ruff said. “We’re fortunate we have Mercer who can play in the middle. (Erik) Haula can play in the middle. (Chris) Tierney can play in the middle. Michael McLeod has been playing well.

“It’s tough to replace what went out, but it’s a big opportunity for the guys that are stepping in.”