News Feed

DEVILS AT BLACKHAWKS 11/5/23 GAME STORY

Willman Scores in Debut as Devils Top Hawks | GAME STORY
Hughes Week-to-Week | BLOG

Hughes Week-to-Week | BLOG
Devils Recall Willman | BLOG

Devils Recall Willman from Utica | BLOG
DEVILS AT BLUES 11/3/23 GAME STORY

Devils Lose Hughes, Game to Blues | GAME STORY
DEVILS AT BLUES 11/3/23 LIVE UPDATES

LIVE UPDATES: Devils 1 at Blues 4
DEVILS AT WILD 11/2/23 GAME STORY

Devils Stake Lead, Hold on For Win in Minnesota | GAME STORY
Smith Host Kancer Jam Event | RELEASE

Brendan Smith to Host His First-Ever Kancer Jam Event | RELEASE
Devils Take Main Stage at Stadium Series | FEATURE

Devils Take Main Stage at Stadium Series | FEATURE
Jack Hughes Named First Star of Month | BLOG 11/1/23

Jack Hughes Named NHL's First Star for October | BLOG
Devils Practice Before Road Trip | NOTEBOOK

Devils Practice Before Road Trip | NOTEBOOK
Devils to Speak on Stadium Series | BLOG

Tickets on Sale Now for Stadium Series | BLOG
Red Hot | 10 TAKEAWAYS

Red Hot | 10 TAKEAWAYS
Curtis Lazar | STALL MATES

Lazar: 'If We Tease You, We Like You' | STALL MATES 
Toffoli Named NHL's First Star | BLOG

Toffoli Named NHL's First Star of the Week | BLOG
Why I Wear My Number Pt. 1 | FEATURE

Why I Wear My Number Pt. 1 | FEATURE
Fresh Off Win, Back to Work | NOTEBOOK

Fresh Off A Win, Devils Back to Work | NOTEBOOK
Dowling Assigned to Utica | BLOG

Dowling Assigned to Utica | BLOG
DEVILS VS WILD 10/29/23 GAME STORY

Devils PK Superior in Win over Minnesota | GAME STORY

Injuries Create Opportunities | FEATURE 

Haula Willman Lazar
By Sam Kasan
@SamiKasan NewJerseyDevils.com

DENVER, Colorado – Injuries are never a good thing. Injuries to your top two centers is even worse.

The Devils will be playing without superstar Jack Hughes (their best offensive player) and captain Nico Hischier (their best defensive forward) for the foreseeable future.

Hischier suffered an upper-body injury Oct. 27 against Buffalo on a hit by Connor Clifton that resulted in the Sabre receiving a two-game suspension. Hischier, who was the runner-up last season for the Selke Trophy as the NHL’s best defensive forward, has missed the past four games for the Devils.

Hughes also suffered an upper-body injury Friday night at St. Louis. Hughes was skating in on goal for a breakaway. When he tried to stop himself to find the rebound, Hughes, who was leading the NHL in scoring at the time with 20 points, toe-picked and fell to the ice. Hughes slammed hard into the end boards.

Hughes left the team’s current four-game road trip for New Jersey to join the team’s athletic staff and has been listed as week-to-week.

“Every team has to deal with injuries. Sometimes you have to deal with key injuries,” head coach Lindy Ruff said. “We’re dealing with a couple key injuries. You take Hischier out, you take Hughes out, that’s a couple top centermen.”

The Devils' forward depth is stepping up.

There’s no replacing a player like Jack Hughes dynamism. After all, he did score a team record 99 points last season to go with 43 goals. There’s also no replacing the leadership and shutdown defensive posture of the two-way Nico Hischier.

Instead of replacing those players, other players will have to fill the void by committee. That means getting different contributions from different players on different nights.

“Dig in,” said forward Curtis Lazar, who has stepped up offensively in the past two contests. “Those are big pieces but you can see the way we generate offense is simple hockey. We’re competing on pucks, winning those battles and getting in those dirty areas. That’s what we’re going to need. The results will take care of themselves if we continue to work.”

That’s exactly what the team did against Chicago Sunday night. Dawson Mercer scored his first goal (and point) of the season on the power play. Lazar tallied his second goal in as many nights. And even Max Willman, called up the day before, scored a goal in his Devils debut. Goalie Vitek Vanecek made 34 saves and the team grinded it out in the final minutes to hold on for a 4-2 win. McLeod scored an empty-netter with 0.8 seconds left in what was a one-goal defense.

“We talked about it before. It’s that next-man up mentality,” Lazar said. “You see guys contributing and doing what they can to make a difference. It’s big.”

The Devils still have a lot of skill in their lineup. Tyler Toffoli, Jesper Bratt, Dougie Hamilton, Luke Hughes, and so on are still playing every night. The team’s depth is a strength and the injuries will create bigger opportunities for other players.

“We have a lot of skill still up and down our lineup,” Lazar said. “But it’s a great challenge for ourselves, having adversity with the names that we have out of the lineup. It was good to see us respond and guys rise to the challenge.”

Michael McLeod has been filling in for Hischier and he’s been effective at both ends of the ice. He’s been strong defensively in facing the opposing team’s best players. Meanwhile, offensively he’s chipped in two goals and three points in Hischier’s absence.

Mercer was elevated into Hughes’ vacated spot. He generated some good scoring chances and connected on the man-advantage tally at Chicago in the win.

“They’re amazing players for us. They control the game so well,” Mercer said of Hughes and Hischier. “When the puck’s on their stick, good things happen. They’re key players for us. It was good for us to step up and get that win, but it’ll be nice to get them back in the lineup when we can.”

Until that point, those players getting bigger opportunities are trying to make the most of it.

“It’s a great opportunity for other players to step in,” Ruff said. “We’re fortunate we have Mercer who can play in the middle. (Erik) Haula can play in the middle. (Chris) Tierney can play in the middle. Michael McLeod has been playing well.

“It’s tough to replace what went out, but it’s a big opportunity for the guys that are stepping in.”