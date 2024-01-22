Ruff Gives Update on Jack Hughes, Nosek and Palat | INJURY UPDATE

As the Devils continue to deal with a slew of injuries, head coach Lindy Ruff shared on Monday a few updates regarding some of those players.

Jack Hughes, Ruff indicated, is not expected to skate before the upcoming All-Star/Bye-Week break. The break begins for the Devils in less than a week, with their final game this coming Saturday in Tampa Bay. The Devils have three games until they have some time off: Monday against the Golden Knights, Thursday in Carolina and Saturday in Tampa Bay.

Hughes has not played since Jan. 5 when he left the game against the Chicago Blackhawks with an upper-body injury.

"I don't expect him to skate, no," Ruff answered when asked if he believes Hughes could rejoin the team before the break, "I don't right now, but anything could change."

Tomas Nosek, Ruff shared, has resumed skating as has Ondrej Palat. Neither, however, are ready to return to practicing with the team.

Nosek has played in just six games this season after undergoing foot surgery. Palat has been out since Dec. 30 and has played 35 games this season scoring five goals and nine assists.

Forward Nolan Foote is "a little bit further down the road", shared the Devils head coach, as he continues to rehab.