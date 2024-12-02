Devils Host Inaugural Devils Youth Foundation Night | RELEASE

The New Jersey Devils will host their inaugural Devils Youth Foundation Night on Friday, Dec. 6, 2024, when they face off against the Seattle Kraken for a 7 p.m. ET contest at Prudential Center. The night will shine a spotlight on the transformative work of the Devils Youth Foundation in uplifting New Jersey’s youth, while honoring the tireless efforts of community partners dedicated to tackling food and nutrition security statewide.

The night will recognize and highlight the Foundation’s key community partners United Community Corporation, Coalition Food and Health Equity, and Community FoodBank of New Jersey for their year-round efforts in food and nutrition security. Additional organizations, including Special Olympics New Jersey, YMCA, La Casa de Don Pedro, and the Boys and Girls Club of Newark, are invited in recognition of their impact. Together, these groups provided over 1.4 million meals and distributed 100,000-plus pounds of food across New Jersey last year.

“Hosting the first-ever Foundation Night is a deeply meaningful milestone for our organization and the incredible community partners who tirelessly work alongside us to combat hunger and improve nutrition security,” said Kate Whitman Annis, Executive Director of the Devils Youth Foundation. “This event is a celebration of their unwavering dedication, an opportunity to rally our fans around a vital cause, and a powerful reminder of what we can achieve together for New Jersey.”

In honor of the Devils’ Foundation Night, youth athletes from Hockey in New Jersey will walk alongside Devils players upon arrival, with the hallway showcasing artwork created by local youth. Julia Rocha, a RECORD HIGH program member and DYF scholarship recipient, will perform the National Anthem, and Bernardo Portela, from Hockey in New Jersey, will serve as Junior Captain.

During the game, there will be check presentations for New City Kids and Ironbound Community Corporation. The Devils Youth Foundation will donate $40,000 to New City Kids to support their “Unlocking a Brighter Future for Youth in Need” program in Jersey City and establish its new initiative, the Rubingh Center, used for teen programming. The Foundation will also donate $25,000 to Ironbound Community Corporation for their community refrigerator and hunger relief project.

New Jersey Devils defenseman Dougie Hamilton has partnered with the Foundation for a custom designed shirt and hat, which will be sold on the main concourse outside of Sections 16 and 124. Proceeds from these sales and the night’s 50/50 will benefit the Foundation and its efforts to better serve community partners in navigating food and nutrition security.

Fans can also participate in a special auction running now through December 6, with proceeds also benefiting the Devils Youth Foundation. Auction items include exclusive player bags featuring autographed merchandise and one-of-a-kind collectibles from Nico Hischier, Jack Hughes, Luke Hughes, Dougie Hamilton, Timo Meier, Jesper Bratt and Jacob Markstrom. Unique items include the admin mug used in Dougie’s schedule announcement video, a Jersey-shaped charcuterie board with #13 engraved, Devils-themed chess board and much more. To bid, visit Devilsyouthfoundation.org/foundationnight.