Power Play Continues to Click, Devils Beat Rangers 5-2 | GAME STORY

NEWARK, NJ - The New Jersey Devils finished up the home portion of their preseason games on Wednesday night against their fiercest rival, the New York Rangers.

The Devils opened up a 2-0 lead before the halfway mark of the first period on goals by Jesper Bratt and Luke Hughes. New Jersey was icing nearly their entire NHL lineup for the first time this preseason and the Rangers was also close to their full roster. The Devils delivered the victory 5-2 in front of the home crowd.

It was a good first test for the roster as a whole and the Devils certainly passed it. It was the Devils who capitalized on their chances tonight, scoring two power play goals on Rangers goaltender Jonathan Quick. Dawson Mercer and Jack Hughes each scored in the second period, and Nico Hischier scored in the empty net to round out the scoring.

Adding five more goals tonight to their preseason tally, the Devils have scored 27 goals in six games, with one more to go.

Of all the goals being scored his off-season, Vitek Vanecek has had a front row seat in some of the games on teh ice, and his teammates have been impressive.

"You know, it's nasty," he said of the offense generated, "It's crazy what they're doing."

Will Cuylle and Adam Fox scored for the Rangers.