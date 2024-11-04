Devils Battle Oilers | PREVIEW

THE SCOOP

The Devils finish off their Western Canada trip in Edmonton. The club opened the trip 1-1-0 after a 6-0 victory in Vancouver and a 3-0 loss at Calgary. It was the first time the Devils had been shutout this season.

The Devils lost forward Nathan Bastian (jaw) against Calgary and announced that center Curtis Lazar underwent left knee procedure.

Captain Nico Hischier leads the team in goals (10) and points (15), while forward Jesper Bratt paces the team with 11 assists. Goaltender Jacob Markstrom has started the past three straight games for the Devils, and four of the past five.

The defending Western Conference champion Oilers were off to a rough start to the season. They opened the year with three straight losses, and finally at the end of October pulled back to a .500 record at 5-5-1.

The Oilers are facing the Devils on the second half of back-to-back games after winning, 4-2, in Calgary Sunday night.

The Oilers are playing without superstar Connor McDavid, who suffered an ankle injury. They still have the lethal Leon Draisaitl, who is coming off a 41-goal, 106-point season. It was the fifth 40-goal and 100-point season of his career. Forward Zach Hyman, who exploded with 54 goals last year and another 16 in the playoffs, only has two tallies on the current campaign.

Goaltender Stuart Skinner started in Calgary, so it's likely the Devils will see backup Calvin Pickard, who is 3-1-0 with a 2.48 goals-against average and .897 save percentage.

WHO’S HOT

Devils: Despite having his six-game scoring streak snapped, Jesper Bratt still has seven points (1g-6a) in his past seven games.

Oilers: Draisaitl has points in eight of his last nine games, totaling 15 points (8g-7a).

INJURIES

Devils: Lazar (left knee), Bastian (jaw), Hatakka (upper-body)

Oilers: McDavid (ankle), Kane (hip, IR)

REGULAR-SEASON RESULTS