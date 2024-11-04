Devils Battle Oilers | PREVIEW

preview oilers
By Sam Kasan
@SamiKasan NewJerseyDevils.com

NEW JERSEY DEVILS (7-5-2) vs. EDMONTON OILERS (6-5-1)

New Jersey battles the Oilers in Edmonton. Puck drop is 8:30 p.m. ET.

You can watch on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.

Read below for your game preview and pre-game story below. Tonight's game is presented by Nuva Smile.

WATCH & LISTEN

TV: MSGSN

RADIO: Devils Hockey Network 

GAME-DAY VIDEO
Devils Minute: Coming Soon!
Pre-Game Player Interviews: Coming Soon!
Pre-Game Interview with Sheldon Keefe: Coming Soon!

MORNING SKATE RECAP

EDMONTON, Alberta - Check back following Devils 11 a.m. MT morning skate for updates.

BY THE NUMBERS

THE SCOOP

The Devils finish off their Western Canada trip in Edmonton. The club opened the trip 1-1-0 after a 6-0 victory in Vancouver and a 3-0 loss at Calgary. It was the first time the Devils had been shutout this season.

The Devils lost forward Nathan Bastian (jaw) against Calgary and announced that center Curtis Lazar underwent left knee procedure.

Captain Nico Hischier leads the team in goals (10) and points (15), while forward Jesper Bratt paces the team with 11 assists. Goaltender Jacob Markstrom has started the past three straight games for the Devils, and four of the past five.

The defending Western Conference champion Oilers were off to a rough start to the season. They opened the year with three straight losses, and finally at the end of October pulled back to a .500 record at 5-5-1.

The Oilers are facing the Devils on the second half of back-to-back games after winning, 4-2, in Calgary Sunday night.

The Oilers are playing without superstar Connor McDavid, who suffered an ankle injury. They still have the lethal Leon Draisaitl, who is coming off a 41-goal, 106-point season. It was the fifth 40-goal and 100-point season of his career. Forward Zach Hyman, who exploded with 54 goals last year and another 16 in the playoffs, only has two tallies on the current campaign.

Goaltender Stuart Skinner started in Calgary, so it's likely the Devils will see backup Calvin Pickard, who is 3-1-0 with a 2.48 goals-against average and .897 save percentage.

WHO’S HOT

Devils: Despite having his six-game scoring streak snapped, Jesper Bratt still has seven points (1g-6a) in his past seven games.

Oilers: Draisaitl has points in eight of his last nine games, totaling 15 points (8g-7a).

INJURIES

Devils: Lazar (left knee), Bastian (jaw), Hatakka (upper-body)

Oilers: McDavid (ankle), Kane (hip, IR)

REGULAR-SEASON RESULTS

  • Nov. 4 at Edmonton
  • March 13 vs. Edmonton

STATS LEADERS

STATS LEADERS
DEVILS
OILERS
Goals
Hischier, 10
Draisaitl, 9
Assists
Bratt, 11
3 Tied, 7
Points
Hischier, 15
Draisaitl, 16

GAME NOTES

  • The Devils lost both games last season to Edmonton, including a 4-1 setback in Alberta.
  • Dawson Mercer led the Devils with 2 points (1g-1a) against the Oilers last season.
  • The Devils ranked 3rd this season in face-offs with a 53.6-percent winning percentage.
  • New Jersey's 22 goals in the second period lead all NHL teams.

More News

Families Come Out to See Devils in Canmore | FEATURE

Devils Practice in Canmore | NOTEBOOK

Devils Shutout by Flames | GAME STORY

Lucky No. 13 | 10 TAKEAWAYS

Lazar Injury Update | BLOG

Devils Practice in Vancouver | NOTEBOOK

Hischier's Heroics Lead Devils to Victory | GAME STORY

LIVE UPDATES: Devils at Canucks

The Hughes Family Collides in Matchup at Vancouver | PREVIEW

Hughes Brothers Practice Before Wednesday's Clash | NOTEBOOK

Dowling Recalled, Vilen Re-Assigned | TRANSACTIONS

Revisiting the Hughes Bowls | FEATURE 

‘Tremendous story’ of Hughes brothers continues with upcoming matchup

Devils Dominate Ducks | GAME STORY

LIVE UPDATES: Devils vs. Ducks

Devils Fall Short to Islanders in OT | GAME STORY

LIVE UPDATES: Devils vs. Islanders

Misyul Assigned to Utica | BLOG