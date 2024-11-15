Devils Play Bolts in Florida Trip Finale | PREVIEW

tb preview
By Sam Kasan
@SamiKasan

NEW JERSEY DEVILS (12-6-1) vs. TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING (8-6-1)

New Jersey looks to end its Florida trip with a perfect record with one final showdown in Tampa Bay.

MORNING SKATE RECAP

BY THE NUMBERS

THE SCOOP

The Devils finish their three-game Florida road trip against Tampa Bay Saturday night. The club opened the trip with back-to-back wins against the defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers, 4-1 Tuesday and 6-2 Thursday.

The Devils are 5-1-0 in their past six games and currently sit atop the Metro Division with 26 points on a 12-6-2 record. New Jersey has surrendered just 10 goals in the past six contests (1.67 goals against) while winning five of those games.

Jesper Bratt paces the team in scoring with 24 points (8g-16a). He has 11 points (6g-5a) in his last six games. Jack Hughes has heated up lately with 10 points (4g-6a) in his past five contests, which includes three three-point games. Free agent signee Stefan Noesen has been the early surprise of the season. He places second on the team with nine goals, which includes two Thursday in Florida. Noesen’s career high in goals is 14, scored last year with Carolina. Goaltender Jacob Markstrom, who is likely to start against Tampa, has elevated his game. He is 5-1-0 with a 1.84 goals-against average and .930 save percentage in his last six starts.

The Lightning will be a well-rested group. The club has played only one game (Thursday against Winnipeg) in the last eight days. The break was much needed as the club was on a 0-3-1 slide heading into the gap. But the team emerged by handing the visiting Jets just their second loss in the opening 17 games of the season with a 4-1 win.

Former Vezina-winning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy made history against the Jets. He picked up his 300th career win, the fastest goalie in NHL history to do so (490 games), besting the previous mark of 521 games (Jacques Plante). Forward Nikita Kucherov, fresh off his 44-goal, 100-assist, 144-point season, leads the team in scoring with 11 goals and 24 points. He has posted at least one point in 14 of the team’s 15 games played this year. Free agent pick up Jake Guentzel has eight points (5g-3a) in his last seven games. Defenseman Victor Hedman leads the blue line with three goals and 14 points.

WHO’S HOT

Devils: Jesper Bratt is coming off of his second career hat trick after potting three goals against the Florida Panthers Thursday night.

Lightning: Brandon Hagel, who recorded a hat trick in a game earlier this season against New Jersey, has points in eight of his last 10 games.

INJURIES

Devils: Lazar (knee), Bastian (jaw), Hatakka (shoulder)

Lightning: Finley (undisclosed), Point (lower-body)

REGULAR-SEASON RESULTS

STATS LEADERS

DEVILS
LIGHTNING
Goals
Hischier, 10
Kucherov, 11
Assists
Bratt, 16
Kucherov, 13
Points
Bratt, 24
Kucherov, 24

GAME NOTES

  • The Devils and Lightning meet for the second time this season. Tampa picked up an 8-5 victory in the previous matchup on Oct. 22. Brandon Hagel had three goals and four points in the game. Hedman posted two goals while Anthony Cirelli notched four assists. The Devils were led by Timo Meier’s two goals and Jack Hughes’ three points (1g-2a).
  • The Devils have killed 25 of their last 26 shorthanded situations.
  • The Devils are 8-3-1 when scoring first, and 10-0-0 when leading after two periods.
  • New Jersey is 8-3-0 on the road.

