Devils Visit Mile High City | PREVIEW

THE SCOOP

The New Jersey Devils continue their five-game road trip with a stop in Denver on Wednesday night, coming off a big 5-0 win in Nashville to begin the trip. The game was the second half of a back-to-back coming out of the 4 Nations break, with Jake Allen starting against Dallas and Daws picking up the shutout victory, his first in the NHL, in Nashville.

Jack Hughes took a day off from practice on Tuesday, his first day off the ice since his return from the 4 Nations Face-Off. Curtis Lazar skated in his spot in the lineup during line rushes. No other changes were made at practice, likely indicating the same lineup that won in Nashville will play in Colorado. Goaltender Jacob Markstrom joined the team for this current road trip and, on Tuesday, took part in the whole length of practice. He shared a net with Daws, but this was the first time since his injury that he had stayed out for the entire practice as he inches closer to full health.

The Avalanche are coming off a 3-1 loss to the Blues in St. Louis. With 68 points, they are in the first Wild Card spot in the West, four points behind Minnesota, which currently holds the third spot in the Central Division.

The Avs are led by two of hockey's most dynamic players: forward Nathan MacKinnon and defenseman Cale Makar. Both players were held off the ice on Tuesday, receiving extra rest time after their appearances at the Four Nations Face-Off.

Val Nichushkin could make his return to the lineup for the Avalanche, having not played since Dec. 31. He was on the ice for practice today and is considered an option to return to the lineup against the Devils. He has appeared in just 21 games this season but adds an offensive punch to the Colorado Top-6. He has 17 points (11g-6a) in 21 games played this year.

WHO’S HOT

Devils: Dougie Hamilton has come out of the nearly two-week break of games with four points (1g-3a) in two games. He had a goal and an assist in Nashville and two assists against Dallas. In his last three games, Hamilton has five points.

Avalanche: Cale Makar has six goals and five assists over the past 10 games, including three goals in his past five games.

INJURIES

Devils: Siegenthaler (unknown, IR), Markstrom (MCL, IR)

Avalanche: Mason (day-to-day), Nichushkin (lower-body, IR), Poolman (head, IR)

REGULAR-SEASON RESULTS