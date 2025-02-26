Devils Visit Mile High City | PREVIEW

The Devils continue a five-game road trip with a stop in Colorado to face the Avalanche

Avs Preview
By Amanda Stein
@amandacstein Team Reporter, NJD.tv

NEW JERSEY DEVILS (32-21-6) vs. COLORADO AVALANCHE (33-24-2)

New Jersey continues their road swing in Colorado to visit the Avalanche at Ball Arena.

You can watch on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.

Read below for your game preview and pre-game story below. Tonight's game is presented by Skyview Golf Club.

WATCH & LISTEN

TV: MSGSN

RADIO: Devils Hockey Network 

GAME-DAY VIDEO
Devils Minute: Coming Soon!
Pre-Game Player Interviews: Coming Soon!
Pre-Game Interview with Sheldon Keefe: Coming Soon!

MORNING SKATE RECAP

DENVER, CO. - Check back following Devils' morning skate at 11:30 a.m. MT.

BY THE NUMBERS

THE SCOOP

The New Jersey Devils continue their five-game road trip with a stop in Denver on Wednesday night, coming off a big 5-0 win in Nashville to begin the trip. The game was the second half of a back-to-back coming out of the 4 Nations break, with Jake Allen starting against Dallas and Daws picking up the shutout victory, his first in the NHL, in Nashville.

Jack Hughes took a day off from practice on Tuesday, his first day off the ice since his return from the 4 Nations Face-Off. Curtis Lazar skated in his spot in the lineup during line rushes. No other changes were made at practice, likely indicating the same lineup that won in Nashville will play in Colorado. Goaltender Jacob Markstrom joined the team for this current road trip and, on Tuesday, took part in the whole length of practice. He shared a net with Daws, but this was the first time since his injury that he had stayed out for the entire practice as he inches closer to full health.

The Avalanche are coming off a 3-1 loss to the Blues in St. Louis. With 68 points, they are in the first Wild Card spot in the West, four points behind Minnesota, which currently holds the third spot in the Central Division.

The Avs are led by two of hockey's most dynamic players: forward Nathan MacKinnon and defenseman Cale Makar. Both players were held off the ice on Tuesday, receiving extra rest time after their appearances at the Four Nations Face-Off.

Val Nichushkin could make his return to the lineup for the Avalanche, having not played since Dec. 31. He was on the ice for practice today and is considered an option to return to the lineup against the Devils. He has appeared in just 21 games this season but adds an offensive punch to the Colorado Top-6. He has 17 points (11g-6a) in 21 games played this year.

WHO’S HOT

Devils: Dougie Hamilton has come out of the nearly two-week break of games with four points (1g-3a) in two games. He had a goal and an assist in Nashville and two assists against Dallas. In his last three games, Hamilton has five points.

Avalanche: Cale Makar has six goals and five assists over the past 10 games, including three goals in his past five games.

INJURIES

Devils: Siegenthaler (unknown, IR), Markstrom (MCL, IR)

Avalanche: Mason (day-to-day), Nichushkin (lower-body, IR), Poolman (head, IR)

REGULAR-SEASON RESULTS

STATS LEADERS

STATS LEADERS
DEVILS
AVALANCHE
Goals
J. Hughes, 26
Lehkonen, 23
Assists
Bratt, 51
MacKinnon, 66
Points
J. Hughes, 68
MacKinnon, 87

GAME NOTES

  • Timo Meier will play his 600th NHL game.
  • Cale Makar became the third-fastest defenseman in the NHL to reach 400 points when he assisted on Devon Toews' goal against St. Louis earlier this week. He is also the first Avalanche defenseman to reach the mark.
  • The Avalanche have three former Devils on their current roster: Miles Wood, Mackenzie Blackwood and Scott Wedgewood.

More News

Devils Practice in Denver | NOTEBOOK

The Ultimate Christmas Gift | FEATURE

Devils Mute Music City | GAME STORY

LIVE UPDATES: Devils 5, Predators 0

Devils Visit Predators to Start Road Trip | PREVIEW

Jack's Two Late Goals Not Enough as Devils Fall 4-2 to Dallas  | GAME STORY

Meet the Devils Disc Jockeys | FEATURE

QUICK RECAP: Stars 4, Devils 2

Optimum and MSG Networks Agree on Carriage Deal | RELEASE

Hischier Removed From IR List | TRANSACTIONS

Devils Host Stars after Break | PREVIEW

Devils, Bouncing Souls are Jersey Institutions | FEATURE

Devils Last Practice Before Returning to Game Action | NOTEBOOK

Devils, Hockey Shape Jay Weinberg's Youth | FEATURE

Opportunity Ahead for Casey | PROSPECT WATCH

Devils Host Jersey Rocks Night Presented by Prudential Financial | RELEASE

4 Nations Faceoff | BOSTON NOTEBOOK

Daws Recalled | TRANSACTIONS