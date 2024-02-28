LIVE UPDATES: Devils 0 at Sharks 0

The Devils face the Sharks tonight at San Jose. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!

You can also watch the game on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.

GOALS & HIGHLIGHTS

FIRST PERIOD

No goals as of yet

DEVILS LINEUP

Meier-Hischier-Bratt
Palat-Hughes-Lazar
Toffoli-Haula-Mercer
           Tierney-Holtz

Bahl-Marino
Hughes-Smith
Siegenthaler-Nemec
Miller

Daws
Schmid

SHARKS LINEUP

Duclair-Granlund-Zetterlund
Zadina-Eklund-Kunin
Barabanov-Sturm-Labanc
Hoffman-Carpenter-Bailey

Thrun-Rutta
Ferraro-Emberson
Okhotiuk-Burroughs

Blackwood

DEVILS MINUTE

Timo Meier is back in San Jose for the first time

