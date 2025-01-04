FOLLOW LIVE: Devils 0 at Sharks 1

Follow live as the Devils take on the Sharks in San Jose!

GOALS AND HIGHLIGHTS

FIRST PERIOD

Screenshot 2025-01-04 at 4.46.39 PM

END-OF-PERIOD STATS:

SHOTS: NJD 12, SJS 11
POWER PLAY: NJD --, SJS 0/2
HITS: NJD 8, SJS 6
BLOCKED SHOTS: NJD 5, SJS 5
GIVEAWAYS: NJD 3, SJS 5
TAKEAWAYS: NJD 1, SJS 0

SECOND PERIOD

No goals as of yet

DEVILS LINEUP

Palat - Hughes - Bratt
Meier - Hischier - Noesen
Cotter - Haula - Mercer
Tatar - Lazar - Bastian

Dillon - Hamilton
Siegenthaler - Kovacevic
Hughes - Pesce

Markstrom
Allen

SHARKS LINEUP

Eklund - Granlund - Zetterlund
Graf - Celebrini - Smith
Klostin - Wennberg - Toffoli
Goodrow - Kunin - Kovalenko

Thrun - Ceci
Ferraro - Liljegren
Vlasic - Rutta

Askarov
Georgiev

DEVILS MINUTE

The Devils look to bounce back against the San Jose Sharks

