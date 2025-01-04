Follow live as the Devils take on the Sharks in San Jose!
FOLLOW LIVE: Devils 0 at Sharks 1
GOALS AND HIGHLIGHTS
FIRST PERIOD
END-OF-PERIOD STATS:
SHOTS: NJD 12, SJS 11
POWER PLAY: NJD --, SJS 0/2
HITS: NJD 8, SJS 6
BLOCKED SHOTS: NJD 5, SJS 5
GIVEAWAYS: NJD 3, SJS 5
TAKEAWAYS: NJD 1, SJS 0
SECOND PERIOD
No goals as of yet
DEVILS LINEUP
Palat - Hughes - Bratt
Meier - Hischier - Noesen
Cotter - Haula - Mercer
Tatar - Lazar - Bastian
Dillon - Hamilton
Siegenthaler - Kovacevic
Hughes - Pesce
Markstrom
Allen
SHARKS LINEUP
Eklund - Granlund - Zetterlund
Graf - Celebrini - Smith
Klostin - Wennberg - Toffoli
Goodrow - Kunin - Kovalenko
Thrun - Ceci
Ferraro - Liljegren
Vlasic - Rutta
Askarov
Georgiev