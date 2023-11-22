Devils Face Red Wings on Thanksgiving Eve | PREVIEW

PREVIEW

DEVILS (8-7-1) vs. RED WINGS (8-6-3)

Head-to-Head

The Devils and Red Wings face off for the second time this season. In the first meeting, on Oct. 12, the Devils won 4-2 at home. Wednesday’s meeting is the only meeting in Michigan this season with the final game between these teams on Dec. 23 at Prudential Center.

In the 4-3 win to start the Devils 2023-24 season, Jack Hughes paced the Devils with two goals while Dougie Hamilton and Erik Haula each scored one. Vitek Vanecek had 32 saves on 35 shots in the win.

Devils Team Scope:

The Devils have a busy schedule this week with three games in four days, starting against the Red Wings. Following Thanksgiving, New Jersey will host the Columbus Blue Jackets and Buffalo Sabres on back-to-back nights to kick off a two-game homestand. The Devils are 3-4-0 in November, most recently falling 5-3 to the New York Rangers at home. New Jersey has worked on improving their 50/50 battles, intensity, and consistent effort after feeling there were times the team’s compete levels dropped throughout games.

Forward Jack Hughes, who missed five games with an upper-body injury, returned to game action on Saturday against the Rangers. Hughes didn’t miss a beat despite missing time, as he had a goal and assist over the 22 minutes and 40 seconds he played.

Forward Tomas Nosek was injured during the game against the Rangers and is currently out with an upper-body injury. Timo Meier was hurt in the Devils game against the Winnipeg Jets, and he is out with a lower-body injury. Captain Nico Hischier suffered an upper-body injury in late Oct.; however, he’s returned to practice this week, participating in on-ice team activities both Monday and Tuesday.

Tyler Toffoli leads the Devils in goals with nine, Jack Hughes has a team-high 16 assists, and Jesper Bratt’s 23 points are the most on New Jersey. Vitek Vanecek has played the majority of the Devils games, starting 11 and playing 12. He has a 7-4-0 record with a 3.38 goals against average and a .889 save percentage. Akira Schmid has started five games and played six. He has a 3.46 goals against average and a .885 save percentage.

The Devils power play remains at the top of the NHL, scoring 39% of the time. New Jersey’s penalty kill is improving and finding more chemistry as the season continues along. Currently the PK is twentieth, stopping its opponents from scoring 77.2% of the time. The Devils continue to find plenty of offense, averaging 3.69 goals a game which is the sixth highest amount in the NHL. Led by Michael McLeod, New Jersey is a top-10 face-off team, winning draws 52.8% of the time.

Red Wings Team Scope:

The Red Wings have lost five of their seven games in November, including two straight at the Global Series. In Sweden, Detroit lost 5-4 in overtime to the Ottawa Senators on Nov. 16 before falling 3-2 to the Toronto Maple Leafs the next night. In their most recent loss, Detroit was up by two goals before allowing Toronto to score three unanswered in the third period to take the win.

Defenseman Jake Walman was injured during the Red Wings most recent contest but did practice on Tuesday and head coach Derek Lalonde expects the blue liner to be available against the Devils, per Daniella Bruce. An interesting note from Detroit’s media availability Tuesday, the Red Wings will likely go 11 and 7 (per Bruce).

Alex DeBrincat leads the Red Wings with 11 goals. Captain Dylan Larkin’s 12 assists and 17 points leads the team. DeBrincat and Larkin are tied for the most power play goals on the team with three. Detroit’s power play is fourteenth in the NHL, scoring on 20% of its opportunities. On the flip side of special teams, the Red Wings have the sixteenth best penalty kill, stopping its opponents from scoring 78.8% of the time. The Red Wings are a high-scoring team, averaging 3.59 goals a contest, which is seventh in the NHL.

Red Wings announced Tuesday that they will start Alex Lyon for his second straight game, after he made his season debut on Nov. 17, making 26 saves. He has a 3.08 goals against average and a .897 save percentage.

By the Numbers:

Devils centerman Michael McLeod is fourth in the NHL for faceoff wins, winning 61.7% of the draws he takes. His average is even higher on the road, where he wins 65.8%.

Red Wings forward Alex DeBrincat is one of 16 players in the NHL with 10 or more goals this season. DeBrincat has 11 through 17 games.

Injuries:

Devils

Timo Meier (lower-body)

Tomas Nosek (upper-body)

Nico Hischier (upper-body)

Red Wings

Matt Luff (upper-body, IR)