LIVE UPDATES: Devils 3 at Rangers 2

The Devils face the Rangers tonight at Madison Square Garden. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!
You can also watch the game on TNT and MAX or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.
GOAL
9:22 | NJD 0, NYR 1
Panarin (Lafreniere, Fox)
GOAL
18:00 | NJD 0, NYR 2
Lafreniere (Wennberg, Roslovic)
END-OF-PERIOD STATS:
SHOTS: 4 NJD, 15 NYR
POWER PLAY: 0/2 NJD, 0/2 NYR
HITS: 5 NJD, 3 NYR
BLOCKED SHOTS: 2 NJD, 3 NYR
GIVEAWAYS: 1 NJD, 2 NYR
TAKEAWAYS: 1 NJD, 1 NYR
GOAL
2:10 | NJD 1, NYR 2
Palat (J.Hughes, L.Hughes)
GOAL
9:53 | NJD 2, NYR 2
Smith (Bratt, Meier)
GOAL
11:24 | NJD 3, NYR 2
Hischier (Bratt)
END-OF-PERIOD STATS:
SHOTS: 12 NJD, 26 NYR
POWER PLAY: 0/2 NJD, 0/2 NYR
HITS: 13 NJD, 11 NYR
BLOCKED SHOTS: 4 NJD, 9 NYR
GIVEAWAYS: 2 NJD, 5 NYR
TAKEAWAYS: 3 NJD, 5 NYR
No goals as of yet
Meier - Hischier - Bratt
Hughes - Haula - Holtz
Palat - Nosek - Mercer
MacDermid - Tierney - Lazar
Hughes - Smith
Bahl - Marino
Siegenthaler - Nemec
Kahkonen
Allen
Kreider - Zibanejad - Roslovic
Panarin - Trocheck - Lafreniere
Cuylle - Wennberg - Kakko
Vesey - Goodrow - Rempe
Lindgren - Fox
Miller - Trouba
Gustafsson - Schneider
Shesterkin
Quick