LIVE UPDATES: Devils 3 at Rangers 2

The Devils face the Rangers tonight at Madison Square Garden. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!

You can also watch the game on TNT and MAX or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.

GOALS & HIGHLIGHTS

FIRST PERIOD

GOAL
9:22 | NJD 0, NYR 1
Panarin (Lafreniere, Fox)

GOAL
18:00 | NJD 0, NYR 2
Lafreniere (Wennberg, Roslovic)

END-OF-PERIOD STATS:

SHOTS: 4 NJD, 15 NYR
POWER PLAY: 0/2 NJD, 0/2 NYR
HITS: 5 NJD, 3 NYR
BLOCKED SHOTS: 2 NJD, 3 NYR
GIVEAWAYS: 1 NJD, 2 NYR
TAKEAWAYS: 1 NJD, 1 NYR

SECOND PERIOD

GOAL
2:10 | NJD 1, NYR 2
Palat (J.Hughes, L.Hughes)

GOAL
9:53 | NJD 2, NYR 2
Smith (Bratt, Meier)

GOAL
11:24 | NJD 3, NYR 2
Hischier (Bratt)

END-OF-PERIOD STATS:

SHOTS: 12 NJD, 26 NYR
POWER PLAY: 0/2 NJD, 0/2 NYR
HITS: 13 NJD, 11 NYR
BLOCKED SHOTS: 4 NJD, 9 NYR
GIVEAWAYS: 2 NJD, 5 NYR
TAKEAWAYS: 3 NJD, 5 NYR

THIRD PERIOD

No goals as of yet

DEVILS LINEUP

Meier - Hischier - Bratt
Hughes - Haula - Holtz
Palat - Nosek - Mercer
MacDermid - Tierney - Lazar

Hughes - Smith
Bahl - Marino
Siegenthaler - Nemec

Kahkonen
Allen

RANGERS LINEUP

Kreider - Zibanejad - Roslovic
Panarin - Trocheck - Lafreniere
Cuylle - Wennberg - Kakko
Vesey - Goodrow - Rempe

Lindgren - Fox
Miller - Trouba
Gustafsson - Schneider

Shesterkin
Quick

DEVILS MINUTE

Emotions will be high as the Devils visit the Rangers

More News

Meier's Mad March | 10 TAKEAWAYS

Devils Look to Bounce Back at MSG | PREVIEW

Pens' 5-Goal 3rd Downs Devils | GAME STORY

LIVE UPDATES: Devils 3 vs Penguins 6

Devils, Prudential Center Announce Donation | RELEASE

Hatakka Assigned to Utica | BLOG

MacDermid Returns to Practice as Devils Prepare for Back-to-Back | NOTEBOOK

Hoboken, Devils Upgrade Hockey Rink | RELEASE

Devils Practice Prior to Easter | NOTEBOOK

Devils Fall Short in Buffalo, Lose 5-2 | GAME STORY

LIVE UPDATES: Devils 2 at Sabres 5

Devils Back to Work with Practice in Buffalo  | NOTEBOOK

Vilen Adjusting to North American Game | PROSPECT WATCH

Devils Host Autism Acceptance Night | RELEASE

They Keep on Going | 10 TAKEAWAYS

Hughes Brothers Bookend Devils Win with Goals in Toronto | GAME STORY

LIVE UPDATES: Devils 6 at Maple Leafs 3

PWHL New York to Play Two Games at Prudential Center | RELEASE