LIVE UPDATES: Devils vs. Penguins

The Devils face the Penguins tonight at Pittsburgh's Prudential Center. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!

You can also watch the game on MSGSN2 or listen on the Devils Hockey Network

GOALS & HIGHLIGHTS

FIRST PERIOD

DEVILS LINEUP

Palat-Hughes-Bratt
Meier-Haula-Mercer
Cotter-Dowling-Noesen
Tatar-Lazar-Bastian

Siegenthaler-Hamilton
Dillon-Pesce
Hughes-Kovacevic

Daws
Allen

PENGUINS LINEUP

Rakell-Crosby-Rust
Bunting-Glass-Heinen
Beauvillier-Hayes-Tomasino
Imama-Lizotte-Acciari

Joseph-Letang
Grzelcyk-Karlsson
Graves-Desharnais

Nedeljkovic
Blomqvist

DEVILS MINUTE

The Devils look to bounce back against the Pens in Pittsburgh.

More News

Haula Activated from IR | TRANSACTIONS

Devils Host Black History Celebration | RELEASE

Devils Face Off Against Pens | PREVIEW

Devils Practice in Pittsburgh | NOTEBOOK

Devils' Comeback Falls Short to Sabres | GAME STORY

QUICK RECAP: Sabres 4, Devils 3

Vilgrain's Story Prepares and Inspires Next Generation | FEATURE

Like Father, Like Daughter | FEATURE

Devils Practice Before 2-Game Trip | NOTEBOOK

Nico Daws Recalled from Utica | TRANSACTIONS

Black History Celebrations Highlight Growth in Game | FEATURE

In the Trenches | 10 TAKEAWAYS

Devils 'Sweep the Deck' for a Good Cause | FEATURE

Maintenance Days at Practice | NOTEBOOK

Oh, Brother; Devils' Offense Explodes in Victory | GAME STORY

QUICK RECAP: Devils 5, Flyers 0

Devils Fall in Philly | GAME STORY

QUICK RECAP: Devils 2 at Flyers 4