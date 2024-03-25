Devils Continue Road Trip, Start Season Series Against Toronto  | PREVIEW

PREVIEW

DEVILS (35-33-4) vs. MAPLE LEAFS (40-21-9)

Head-to-Head

This is the first of three meetings between the Devils and Maple Leafs this season. New Jersey will host Toronto on Apr. 9 before both teams meet for one final game up North on Apr. 11.

Last year, the Devils started their season series against the Maple Leafs with a 3-2 overtime win on Nov. 17 at Scotiabank Arena. The teams squared off again on Nov. 23 at Prudential Center but the Devils fell 2-1. The loss ended a 13 game win streak for the Devils. In the final meeting between both clubs on Mar. 7, the Devils fell 4-3.

Devils Team Scope:

New Jersey bounced back from a 5-2 loss to the Ottawa Senators on Saturday night with a 4-0 win over the New York Islanders on Sunday evening. The win was the Devils first shutout of the season and third straight win over the Islanders during the 2023-24 campaign. In the win, New Jersey had three goals in the first six and a half minutes of the second period. Timo Meier’s power play goal opened the scoring before goals by Jack Hughes and Alexander Holtz allowed New Jersey to assert a strong lead. An empty net goal by Chris Tierney in the final five minutes of the game helped seal the win. The win was the Devils third victory in their last four games.

Jack Hughes has sole possession of most goals on the Devils with 24 and is tied with Jesper Bratt for most points with 69. Hughes’ 45 assists are second on the team and the forward has 12 points in his last 11 games (4G, 8A). Bratt’s 20 assists are second on the team and he is tied with Timo Meier and Nico Hischier for second most goals on New Jersey with 23.

Kaapo Kahkonen backstopped the Devils to their first shutout of the year when he stopped all 37 shots he faced. Kahkonen has played three games for the Devils and he has a 2.17 goals against average and a .934 save percentage. Before the Islanders game, Jake Allen had started four straight for New Jersey. Through Allen’s five games with the Devils he has a 2.41 goals against average and a .923 save percentage.

Following the Devils game in Toronto, the team will play the Buffalo Sabres to wrap up a three-game road trip. Currently New Jersey is five points behind the Washington Capitals for the second wild card spot (79 points) and seven points back from the Philadelphia Flyers for third place in the Metropolitan division (81 points).

Maple Leafs Team Scope:

The Maple Leafs look to rebound from a 2-1 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday night. In the loss, Nicholas Robertson had Toronto’s lone goal in the second period which wasn’t enough to overcome the two goals Carolina had in the opening frame. The Maple Leafs have won only two of their last five games but have gone 6-3-1 in their last ten.

Auston Matthews leads Toronto in goals with 58 and he is second in points with 91. William Nylander’s 54 assists and 93 points are team-highs while his 39 goals are second on the team. Mitch Marner is third in goals (25) and points (76) and has the second most assists (51).

Joseph Woll played in the Maple Leafs most recent game against the Hurricanes and he stopped 41 of the 43 shots he faced. On the season, Woll has a 10-7-1 record with a 2.90 goals against average and a .909 save percentage. Ilya Samsonov has played the majority of Toronto’s games and he has a 19-6-7 record. He has a 3.12 goals against average and a .889 save percentage. Samsonov is currently out with an undisclosed injury. Martin Jones has a 11-7-1 record with a 2.70 goals against average and a .908 save percentage.

The Maple Leafs will wrap up a two-game homestand on Thursday night when they host the Washington Capitals. Following, Toronto heads to Buffalo for one final game in March. The Maple Leafs are securely in a playoff spot as they’re third in the Atlantic division with 89 points.

By the Numbers:

The Devils penalty kill continues to shine, stopping the Islanders on all five of their power play opportunities Sunday night. New Jersey’s PK has killed off all but one of the team’s last 22 penalties going back seven games (Mar. 14 at Dallas). The Devils have the 11th best penalty kill in the league, stopping opponents from scoring on the power play 81.2% of the time.

Auston Matthews’ 58 goals lead the NHL and he has eight more tallies over number two on the list, Zach Hyman. Matthews is on a three game points streak where he has nine points (3G, 6A). He has 11 points in his last five games (4G, 7A).

Injuries:

Devils

Jonas Siegenthaler (concussion, IR)

Dougie Hamilton (torn pectoral, LTIR)

Nathan Bastian (lower-body, IR)

Curtis Lazar (lower-body, day-to-day)

Kurtis MacDermid (lower-body, day-to-day)

Maple Leafs

Mitchell Marner (ankle)

Calle Jarnkrok (upper-body, IR)

Mark Giordano (concussion, IR)

John Klingberg (hip, IR)

Matt Murray (hip, IR)