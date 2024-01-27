Devils Visit Lightning Before Week-Long Break | PREVIEW

By Amanda Stein
New Jersey are in Tampa Bay to face the Lightning in their final game before the Bye-Week. 

You can watch on MSGSN2 or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.

Read below for your game preview and pre-game story below.

BY THE NUMBERS


PRE-GAME STORY

TV & RADIO

• You can watch the game on MSGSN2 beginning with the Pre-Game Show at 6:30 p.m.

• Listen to the game on the Devils Hockey Network via the team website or mobile app beginning at 6:55 p.m. ET with Matt Loughlin on play-by-play and color analyst Chico Resch. 

PREVIEW

DEVILS (24-19-3) vs. LIGHTNING (26-18-5)

Head-to-Head

The Devils and Lightning meet for the second time this season on Saturday night. The two clubs met just two weeks ago, also in Tampa, where the Lightning beat the Devils in overtime 4-3. Dawson Mercer, Jesper Bratt and Nathan Bastian all scored in the first of three games between the teams Tyler Raddysh had the overtime winner for the Lightning, Luke Glendening scored two in regulation and Brayden Point added his 20th goal of the year.

Saturday night marks the second of three meetings between the two teams, their final and only game in New Jersey to be held on Feb. 25.

Devils Team Scope:

The Devils will complete a two-game road trip with the stop in Tampa and also begin their week-long break heading into the All-Star Game. New Jersey arrived in Tampa from Carolina where the Devils lost to the Hurricanes, 3-2. Currently four points out of the second and final Wild Card spot (with two games in hand on Detroit who currently occupy the spot), the Devils are seeking out another win on Saturday night to stay in the hunt.

The club continues to deal with a plethora of injuries, managing a lineup filled with call-ups from the Utica Comets.

Forward Justin Dowling made his season debut with the Devils in Carolina, the 33-year-old scored against the Hurricanes for a first NHL tally since 2021, his last stint in the NHL. Called up alongside Dowling was defenseman Daniil Misyul who has practiced with the club, but has yet to make his NHL debut.

Lightning Team Scope:

The Lightning will take a two-game win streak into their game against the Devils on Saturday, after a win at home on Thursday against the Coyotes. Tampa Bay currently sits third in the Atlantic Division with 57 points, behind the Florida Panthers (64 pts) and the East-leading Boston Bruins (69 pts).

Forward Nikita Kucherov leads the Lightning with a whopping 83 points in 48 games, having already cracked 30 goals (32) and has 51 assists,. Brayden Point is second in Lightning points with his 52.

By the Numbers:

Kucherov has recorded three points in each of his last three home games at Amalie Arena.

Steven Stamkos registered his 1100th NHL point on Thursday night. As a Lightning lifer, he became the first player in club history to reach 1100 points.

Should Justin Dowling play against Tampa, it would mark his 100th career game.

Injuries:

Devils

Hamilton (pectoral muscle - LTIR)
Nosek (foot - IR)
Smith (sprained knee - IR)
J. Hughes (upper-body - week-to-week)
Siegenthaler (broken foot - IR)

Lightning:

Fleury (hand - IR)
Cernak (unknown)
Watson (unknown - IR)
Sergachev (lower-body, IR)
Jeannot (unknown - IR)

GAME-DAY VIDEO
Pre-Game Interview with head coach Lindy Ruff... COMING SOON

