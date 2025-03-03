LIVE UPDATES: Devils 0, Golden Knights 0

The Devils face the Golden Knights tonight at T-Mobile Arena. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!

You can also watch the game on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.

GOALS & HIGHLIGHTS

FIRST PERIOD

No goals scored.

END-OF-PERIOD STATS:

SHOTS: NJD 8, VGK 7
POWER PLAY: NJD 0/0, VGK 0/0
HITS: VGK 8, NJD 6
BLOCKED SHOTS: VGK 4, NJD 3
GIVEAWAYS: NJD 5, VGK 2
TAKEAWAYS: VGK 2, NJD 0

SECOND PERIOD

No goals as of yet.

DEVILS LINEUP

Palat - Hughes - Bratt
Meier - Hischier - Mercer
Cotter - Haula - Noesen
Tatar - Lazar - Bastian

Hughes - Hamilton
Pesce - Kovacevic
Dillon - Nemec

Markstrom
Allen

GOLDEN KNIGHTS LINEUP

Olofsson - Eichel - Stone
Saad - Hertl - Dorofeyev
Barbashev - Howden - Kolesar
Pearson - Roy - Lavoie

Hague - Pietrangelo
Hanifin - Whitecloud
McNabb - Korczak

Hill
Samsonov

DEVILS MINUTE

Jacob Markstrom makes his return to the Devils net tonight.

More News

Markstrom Activated from IR | TRANSACTIONS

Devils Upend Utah | GAME STORY

QUICK RECAP: Devils 3, Utah 1

Catching Up | 10 TAKEAWAYS

Luke Hughes Rounding Out Game on PK | FEATURE

Devils Take the Ice at Utah Olympic Oval | NOTEBOOK

Yegorov Standing Strong in College Hockey | FEATURE

16 All-Time Best Devils Trades  | STAN'S LISTS

The Ultimate Christmas Gift | FEATURE

Devils Bested by Avs | GAME STORY

QUICK RECAP: Avalanche 5, Devils 1

All-Time Best Devils Free Agent Signings | STAN'S LISTS 

2025 NJSIAA High School Hockey Championships Set for March 10 | RELEASE

Devils Practice in Denver | NOTEBOOK

Devils Mute Music City | GAME STORY

QUICK RECAP: Devils 5, Predators 0

Jack's Two Late Goals Not Enough as Devils Fall 4-2 to Dallas  | GAME STORY

Meet the Devils Disc Jockeys | FEATURE