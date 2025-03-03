LIVE UPDATES: Devils 0, Golden Knights 0

The Devils face the Golden Knights tonight at T-Mobile Arena. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!
You can also watch the game on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.
The Devils face the Golden Knights tonight at T-Mobile Arena. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!
You can also watch the game on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.
No goals scored.
SHOTS: NJD 8, VGK 7
POWER PLAY: NJD 0/0, VGK 0/0
HITS: VGK 8, NJD 6
BLOCKED SHOTS: VGK 4, NJD 3
GIVEAWAYS: NJD 5, VGK 2
TAKEAWAYS: VGK 2, NJD 0
No goals as of yet.
Palat - Hughes - Bratt
Meier - Hischier - Mercer
Cotter - Haula - Noesen
Tatar - Lazar - Bastian
Hughes - Hamilton
Pesce - Kovacevic
Dillon - Nemec
Markstrom
Allen
Olofsson - Eichel - Stone
Saad - Hertl - Dorofeyev
Barbashev - Howden - Kolesar
Pearson - Roy - Lavoie
Hague - Pietrangelo
Hanifin - Whitecloud
McNabb - Korczak
Hill
Samsonov