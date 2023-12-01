LIVE UPDATES: Devils 2 at Flyers 0

The Devils face the Philadelphia Flyers tonight at Wells Fargo Arena. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!

You can also watch the game on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.

GOALS & HIGHLIGHTS

FIRST PERIOD

NJD GOAL:
Holtz (McLeod, Miller), 3:10
NJD 1, PHI 0

NJD GOAL: 
J. Hughes (Toffoli, Mercer), 15:12
NJD 2, PHI 0

END-OF-PERIOD STATS: 

SHOTS: NJD 7, PHI 8
POWER PLAY: NJD 0/3, PHI 0/1
HITS: NJD 4, PHI 7
GIVEAWAYS: NJD 6, PHI 6
TAKEAWAYS: NJD 0, PHI 2
BLOCKED SHOTS: NJD 4, PHI 8

SECOND PERIOD

No goals as of yet

DEVILS LINEUP

Toffoli - Hughes - Mercer
Palat - Hischier - Bratt
Holtz - McLeod - Lazar
Laberge - Tierney - Bastian

Siegenthaler - Hughes
Bahl - Marino
Smith - Miller

Schmid
Vanecek

FLYERS LINEUP

Foerster - Couturier - Konecny
Farabee - Laughton - Atkinson
Tippett - Frost - Brink
Deslauriers - Poehling - Hathaway

York - Sanheim
Seeker - Walker
Zamula - Ristolainen

Hart
Ersson

