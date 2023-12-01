LIVE UPDATES: Devils 2 at Flyers 0

The Devils face the Philadelphia Flyers tonight at Wells Fargo Arena. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!
You can also watch the game on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.
NJD GOAL:
Holtz (McLeod, Miller), 3:10
NJD 1, PHI 0
NJD GOAL:
J. Hughes (Toffoli, Mercer), 15:12
NJD 2, PHI 0
END-OF-PERIOD STATS:
SHOTS: NJD 7, PHI 8
POWER PLAY: NJD 0/3, PHI 0/1
HITS: NJD 4, PHI 7
GIVEAWAYS: NJD 6, PHI 6
TAKEAWAYS: NJD 0, PHI 2
BLOCKED SHOTS: NJD 4, PHI 8
No goals as of yet
Toffoli - Hughes - Mercer
Palat - Hischier - Bratt
Holtz - McLeod - Lazar
Laberge - Tierney - Bastian
Siegenthaler - Hughes
Bahl - Marino
Smith - Miller
Schmid
Vanecek
Foerster - Couturier - Konecny
Farabee - Laughton - Atkinson
Tippett - Frost - Brink
Deslauriers - Poehling - Hathaway
York - Sanheim
Seeker - Walker
Zamula - Ristolainen
Hart
Ersson