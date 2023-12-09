Devils Hold on to Win Third Game of Trip  | GAME STORY

Calgary carried the play for the majority of the opening period. Shots on goal with six minutes to go in the first were 12-5 for the Flames but the game remained scoreless.

Devils started to pick up the play late in the period and drew a penalty for interference on Rasmus Andersson after he tied up Nico Hischier in front of the Flames net.

Devils were unable to score and two seconds before the power play ended, Yegor Sharangovich was sprung on a breakaway by Blake Coleman. Sharangovich made a nice move in close before backhanding it by Vitek Vanecek to put the Flames up by a goal.

Shots on goal after one were 13-6 for the Flames.

Devils tied the game up 3:28 into the second after some sustained pressure. Jesper Bratt spotted Nico Hischier at the right circle and Hischier rifled a shot short side for the goal.

Dennis Gilbert's shot from the point rang off the crossbar behind Vanecek just over a minute later.

Devils scored another with 7:29 to go in the second. Coleman tried to clear the puck from the side of the net but it went off Bratt in front and in. The Flames challenged the play for goaltender interference because Hischier slid into goaltender Dustin Wolf. After review, it was determined that Hischier was pushed into Wolf by a Flames defender. Calgary received a two-minute penalty for unsuccessful challenge.

New Jersey did not score on the man advantage but controlled the play and had some great chances. They also overtook the Flames in shots for the game at 18-17 -- 11-5 in the second period through 15 minutes.

Shot count after 40 minutes ended up even at 18-18.

From the corner, Alex Holtz intercepted the puck and centered it. It went off of Calgary's Dillon Dube as he was being pressured by Timo Meier. The goal made it 3-1 Devils.

With 5:14 to go in the third, Nazem Kadri wristed a shot from the side boards past Vanecek to pull the Flames to within one.

Nico Hischier fired the puck the length of the ice into an empty net with 37.7 seconds to go to clinch this one.