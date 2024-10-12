LIVE UPDATES: Devils vs. Capitals

The Devils face the Capitals tonight at Capital One Arena. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!

You can also watch the game on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network

GOALS & HIGHLIGHTS

FIRST PERIOD

GOAL
10:48 | WSH 1, NJD 0
Carlson (Dubois, Strome) PP

GOAL!
13:42 | NJD 1, WSH 1
Casey (Bratt, Meier)

GOAL!
16:24 | NJD 2, WSH 1
Cotter (Noesen)

DEVILS LINEUP

CAPITALS LINEUP

DEVILS MINUTE

The Devils visit DC to face the Capitals in their home opener.

