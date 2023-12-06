LIVE UPDATES: Devils 3 at Canucks 1

The Devils face the Vancouver Canucks tonight at Rogers Arena. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!
You can also watch the game on MSGSN2 or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.
Get regular updates, stats and highlights throughout the game
GOAL!
3:40 | NJD 1, VAN 0
Bratt (Hischier, Siegenthaler)
GOAL!
8:24 | NJD 1, VAN 1
Miller PPG, (Boeser, Pettersson)
GOAL!
9:51 | NJD 2, VAN 1
Haula (J. Hughes)
GOAL!
17:06 | NJD 3, VAN 1
J. Hughes (Bahl)
Haula - Hughes - Toffoli
Palat - Hischier - Bratt
Meier - Mercer - Holtz
Lazar - McLeod - Bastian
Seigenthaler - Nemec
Bahl - Marino
Hughes - Miller
Vanecek
Mikheyev - Pettersson - Lafferty
Kuzmenko - Miller - Boeser
Joshua - Blueger - Garland
Hoglander - Aman - Karlsson
Hughes - Hronek
Zadorov - Myers
Cole - Juulsen
Demko