LIVE UPDATES: Devils 3 at Canucks 1

The Devils face the Vancouver Canucks tonight at Rogers Arena. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!

You can also watch the game on MSGSN2 or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.

GOALS & HIGHLIGHTS

FIRST PERIOD

GOAL!

3:40 | NJD 1, VAN 0

Bratt (Hischier, Siegenthaler)

GOAL!

8:24 | NJD 1, VAN 1

Miller PPG, (Boeser, Pettersson)

GOAL!

9:51 | NJD 2, VAN 1

Haula (J. Hughes)

GOAL!

17:06 | NJD 3, VAN 1

J. Hughes (Bahl)

DEVILS LINEUP

Haula - Hughes - Toffoli
Palat - Hischier - Bratt
Meier - Mercer - Holtz
Lazar - McLeod - Bastian

Seigenthaler - Nemec
Bahl - Marino
Hughes - Miller

Vanecek

CANUCKS LINEUP

Mikheyev - Pettersson - Lafferty
Kuzmenko - Miller - Boeser
Joshua - Blueger - Garland
Hoglander - Aman - Karlsson

Hughes - Hronek
Zadorov - Myers
Cole - Juulsen

Demko

DEVILS MINUTE

Jack, Luke, and Quinn Hughes set to play in NJD v VAN

