Devils Head into Break on High Note | GAME STORY

MONTREAL, PQ. - The Devils are heading into the 4 Nations break with a bit of pep in their step after a victory in Montreal.

Jesper Bratt, Paul Cotter and Jack Hughes all scored for New Jersey in a shutout victory against the Canadiens on Saturday afternoon, the final game before a two-week break between games.

The Devils built their lead with goals in each period enroute to a 4-0 victory

Bratt opened the scoring in the first, before Cotter capitalized with net-front presence in the second, and then the Hughes brothers each tallying in the third.

In net, Jake Allen picked up his second victory this season against his former team, Montreal, making 33 saves for his 4th shutout of the season. Allen preserved his shutout in the final 15 seconds when Canadiens Owen Beck was awarded a peantly shot after being hauled down by Luke Hughes.

Allen came up big for himself, making the save and ending the game in style for win.