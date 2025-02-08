Devils Head into Break on High Note | GAME STORY

The Devils defeated the Canadiens 4-0 to head into their 4 Nations break.

By Amanda Stein
By Amanda Stein

MONTREAL, PQ. - The Devils are heading into the 4 Nations break with a bit of pep in their step after a victory in Montreal.

Jesper Bratt, Paul Cotter and Jack Hughes all scored for New Jersey in a shutout victory against the Canadiens on Saturday afternoon, the final game before a two-week break between games.

The Devils built their lead with goals in each period enroute to a 4-0 victory

Bratt opened the scoring in the first, before Cotter capitalized with net-front presence in the second, and then the Hughes brothers each tallying in the third.

In net, Jake Allen picked up his second victory this season against his former team, Montreal, making 33 saves for his 4th shutout of the season. Allen preserved his shutout in the final 15 seconds when Canadiens Owen Beck was awarded a peantly shot after being hauled down by Luke Hughes.

Allen came up big for himself, making the save and ending the game in style for win.

Head Coach Sheldon Keefe

Here are some observations from the game:

  • The Devils' penalty kill continues to roll on; even with one of their top PK-men in the box, it would happen. Johnny Kovacevic took two penalties against Montreal and the Devils were able to kill off both Canadiens man-advantages. The Devils extended their penalty-kill prowess killing off their 18th straight penalty.
Jack Hughes's goal came off a rush set up on the penalty kill, though did not register as a shorthanded goal by the time his shot wired in past Samuel Montembeault. Hughes' goal gave the Devils a 3-0 lead.
  • With a goal and an assist this afternoon, Jack Hughes has his 99th career multi-point game for #NJDevils. He's 9th all-time and will tie Bobby Holik for 8th with his 100th.
  • Jesper Bratt's point streak extended to eight games with his opening goal against the Canadiens. The goal was also Bratt's sixth point in three games against the Canadiens this season.
Bratt broke free into the high slot, where Tomas Tatar found him from behind the Canadiens net with a tape-to-tape pass. With that much time, space, and accuracy, Bratt will rarely miss, and he didn't. His 17th goal of the season put the Devils up 1-0 on the Canadiens.
  • With two points against Montreal, Bratt completed his 95th career two-or-more point game for the Devils, ranking 12th all-time in franchise history. He is not one multi-point game away from tying Scott Niedermayer for 11th all time.
  • There's something about playing in the Bell Centre for Jack Hughes. Another two-point game in the building in Montreal brings Jack's career totals in Montreal to 11 points seven games in Montreal (3g-8a).
  • Paul Cotter tied his career-high in goals with his 13th of the year. Cotter capitalized off a rebound by Samuel Montembeault in the second period to put the Devils up 2-0.
Cotter ended a lengthy shift for the Devils where, with the short change, New Jersey could make quick changes as they held possession in the offensive zone. With fresh legs off the ice, and Justin Dowling changing off for Jesper Bratt, Jack Hughes worked the puck down low along the boards in a battle with Canadiens defenseman Logan Mailloux. As Hughes fell to the ice, he had the wherewithal to find Bratt in the high-slot. Bratt's shot produced a rebound off Montembeault and Cotter did the dirty work in front for his 13th of the year.
  • Johnny Kovacevic played his 200th career NHL game.
LOOK BACK
WHAT'S NEXT
The Devils are into their 4 Nations break now. The club has two weeks between games, returning to game action on Saturday Feb. 22 against the Dallas Stars. You can watch on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network. Puck drop is 6:08 p.m. ET. 

