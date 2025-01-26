Devils Earn Big OT Win in Montreal | GAME STORY

Captain Nico Hischier leaves the game early, but Devils pull out gutsy win with Jack the difference maker in extra time

Win - MTL NJD Game Story
By Marc Ciampa
NewJerseyDevils.com

MONTREAL, PQ - The New Jersey Devils skated out to an early 2-0 lead and led 3-1 but utlimately it took overtime to get the full two points from the Montreal Canadiens.

Jesper Bratt and Dougie Hamilton led the way for the visitors with two points apiece.

A turnover late in overtime was the difference as Timo Meier picked up a loose puck and pushed it ahead to Jack. His shot glove side on the breakaway beat Montreal rookie goaltender Jakub Dobes.

Almost 16 minutes into the game, the Devils opened the scoring. Jesper Bratt picked up the puck along the side boards then circled and drove down the slot. He dished the puck over to the captain Nico Hischier who put it in past Dobes

Less than two minutes later, Bratt hit the scoresheet again, this time as the goal scorer. He picked up the puck behind the Montreal net, looped out in front and backhanded it past Dobes from the top of the left circle.

After one period, shots on goal were 12-6 for the Devils.

The Canadiens cut New Jersey’s lead in half almost four minutes into the middle frame. Cole Caufield centered the puck to Nick Suzuki who one-timed a blast in.

Tomas Tatar was rewarded with his hard work as the Devils regained their two-goal edge. Tatar redirected a point shot from Dougie Hamilton then jumped on his own rebound, pushing the puck over the line to make it a 3-1 game.

Montreal narrowed the gap again late in the second. Suzuki dropped the puck to Caufield and Caufield took a wrist shot from the high slot, firing it past Allen.

The Habs outshot the Devils 16-15 in the second and after 40 minutes, it was 28-21 for the Devils.

Montreal came out strong to start the third period and it resulted in the tying goal 3:34 in. Alexandre Carrier one-timed a blast from the blueline past a screened Allen to tie it up at 3-3.

After the Canadiens goal, the Devils started to tilt the ice back in their favor. The put a lot of pucks towards the goal with Montreal blocking a handful and Dobes having to come up big multiple times.

At the end of regulation, shots on goal were 41-29 for the Devils.

Here are some observations from the game:

• Before the sequence that led to Montreal's second goal, Nick Suzuki cross-checked Nico Hischier in the lower abdomen. Hischier was in noticeable pain on the bench and came back for one more shift in the second and one in the third before departing.

• The game was the first non-win in the career of Canadiens goaltender Jakub Dobes. Previously, he had played five games and allowed only 8 goals for a goals-against average of 1.55 and a .941 save percentage. He allowed four tonight.

• The overtime winner was Jack's eighth as a Devil, tying him with Scott Niedermayer for second in franchise history. He has a ways to go to catch Patrik Elias who leads with 16.

• The two-point effort by Jesper Bratt was just his second since the Christmas break. The other game was a two-assist performance against Tampa Bay at home on January 11.

• Dougie Hamilton had two points, both assists. It was the second straight game that he netted more than one point. Prior to Wednesday’s game against Boston, the last time he had more than one point was on December 2 against the Rangers. The last time Hamilton had more than one point in consecutive games was February 9, 2023 vs. Seattle (two goals) and February 6, 2023 vs. Vancouver (three assists).

• The game was number 400 in the career of Devils head coach Sheldon Keefe. He has 239 wins, 114 losses and 46 losses in extra time.

• The two goals in the first period were welcomed by the Devils. They only have 35 goals in the first period this season (compared to 62 in the second and 57 in the third) ranking in the bottom three in the NHL heading into tonight's game.

The Devils continue their two-game road trip with a game in Philadelphia on Monday. You can watch on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network. Puck drop is 7:08 p.m. ET. 

