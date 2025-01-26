Devils Earn Big OT Win in Montreal | GAME STORY

A turnover late in overtime was the difference as Timo Meier picked up a loose puck and pushed it ahead to Jack. His shot glove side on the breakaway beat Montreal rookie goaltender Jakub Dobes.

Almost 16 minutes into the game, the Devils opened the scoring. Jesper Bratt picked up the puck along the side boards then circled and drove down the slot. He dished the puck over to the captain Nico Hischier who put it in past Dobes

Less than two minutes later, Bratt hit the scoresheet again, this time as the goal scorer. He picked up the puck behind the Montreal net, looped out in front and backhanded it past Dobes from the top of the left circle.

After one period, shots on goal were 12-6 for the Devils.

The Canadiens cut New Jersey’s lead in half almost four minutes into the middle frame. Cole Caufield centered the puck to Nick Suzuki who one-timed a blast in.

Tomas Tatar was rewarded with his hard work as the Devils regained their two-goal edge. Tatar redirected a point shot from Dougie Hamilton then jumped on his own rebound, pushing the puck over the line to make it a 3-1 game.

Montreal narrowed the gap again late in the second. Suzuki dropped the puck to Caufield and Caufield took a wrist shot from the high slot, firing it past Allen.

The Habs outshot the Devils 16-15 in the second and after 40 minutes, it was 28-21 for the Devils.

Montreal came out strong to start the third period and it resulted in the tying goal 3:34 in. Alexandre Carrier one-timed a blast from the blueline past a screened Allen to tie it up at 3-3.

After the Canadiens goal, the Devils started to tilt the ice back in their favor. The put a lot of pucks towards the goal with Montreal blocking a handful and Dobes having to come up big multiple times.

At the end of regulation, shots on goal were 41-29 for the Devils.