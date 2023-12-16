Devils, Mentors Visit the Blue Jackets | PREVIEW

PREVIEW

DEVILS (15-11-1) vs. BLUE JACKETS (10-16-5)

Head-to-Head

The New Jersey Devils and Columbus Blue Jackets meet for the second time this season and for the only meeting in Columbus this season.

The last time the two teams met the Blue Jackets defeated the Devils 2-1 at Prudential Center. Boone Jenner scored the game-winning goal for Columbus and Elvis Merzlinkins made 37 saves in Columbus' win. Alexander Holtz scored the Devils lone goal and Akira Schmid made 26 saves in the loss.

Saturday's matchup marks the second of four meetings between the Devils and Blue Jackets.

Devils Team Scope:

The Devils are coming off a 2-1 overtime victory against the Boston Bruins on Wednesday night, where Jack Hughes scored the game-winning goal in overtime. Dawson Mercer scored the only goal in regulation. The Devils are 7-3-0 in their last 10 games and 9-5-0 on the road. Jack Hughes leads the Devils with 34 points in 22 games while Tyler Toffoli and Jesper Bratt lead the club with 12 goals a piece.

New Jersey will have a few extra fans at Nationwide Arena with their dad and mentors in attendance as the Devils organization host their annual Dad and Mentors trip.

Blue Jackets Team Scope:

The Blue Jackets will be without star forward Patrik Laine who is out for six weeks with a fractured clavicle sustained against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday night. The Blue Jackets are coming off of a 6-5 victory against the Leafs, a game where they were once leading 5-0 heading into the third period. Zach Werenski leads the Blue Jackets with 23 points in 29 games, while Boone Jenner with 13 goals. Jenner, however, is currently injured with a broken jaw.

By the Numbers:

The Blue Jackets are the sixth team in NHL history to win a game by giving up a five-goal lead in a game, after blowing the 5-0 lead in the third period to the Leafs on Thursday.

The Devils 2-1 victory against the Boston Bruins was the 10th comeback victory of the season, marking the most this season in the NHL.

Injuries:

Devils

Dougie Hamilton (torn pectoral muscle)

Tomas Nosek (lower body)

Blue Jackets

Boone Jenner (broken jaw)

Patrik Laine (clavicle)

Damon Severson (rib)