Devils, Mentors Visit the Blue Jackets | PREVIEW

The New Jersey Devils visit the Columbus Blue Jackets for the second of four meetings between the two teams

CBJ Game Preview - Devils
By Amanda Stein
@amandacstein Team Reporter, NJD.tv

New Jersey visit the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena on Saturdaty night. 

You can watch on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.

Read below for your game preview and pre-game story below.

BY THE NUMBERS

PRE-GAME STORY

Make sure to check back after morning skate for your pre-game story!

TV & RADIO

• You can watch the game on MSGSN beginning with the Pre-Game Show at 6:30 p.m.

• Listen to the game on the Devils Hockey Network via the team website or mobile app beginning at 6:55 p.m. ET with Matt Loughlin on play-by-play and color analyst Chico Resch. 

PREVIEW

DEVILS (15-11-1) vs. BLUE JACKETS (10-16-5)

Head-to-Head

The New Jersey Devils and Columbus Blue Jackets meet for the second time this season and for the only meeting in Columbus this season. 

The last time the two teams met the Blue Jackets defeated the Devils 2-1 at Prudential Center. Boone Jenner scored the game-winning goal for Columbus and Elvis Merzlinkins made 37 saves in Columbus' win. Alexander Holtz scored the Devils lone goal and Akira Schmid made 26 saves in the loss. 

Saturday's matchup marks the second of four meetings between the Devils and Blue Jackets. 

Devils Team Scope:

The Devils are coming off a 2-1 overtime victory against the Boston Bruins on Wednesday night, where Jack Hughes scored the game-winning goal in overtime. Dawson Mercer scored the only goal in regulation. The Devils are 7-3-0 in their last 10 games and 9-5-0 on the road. Jack Hughes leads the Devils with 34 points in 22 games while Tyler Toffoli and Jesper Bratt lead the club with 12 goals a piece. 

New Jersey will have a few extra fans at Nationwide Arena with their dad and mentors in attendance as the Devils organization host their annual Dad and Mentors trip.

Blue Jackets Team Scope:

The Blue Jackets will be without star forward Patrik Laine who is out for six weeks with a fractured clavicle sustained against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday night. The Blue Jackets are coming off of a 6-5 victory against the Leafs, a game where they were once leading 5-0 heading into the third period. Zach Werenski leads the Blue Jackets with 23 points in 29 games, while Boone Jenner with 13 goals. Jenner, however, is currently injured with a broken jaw. 

By the Numbers:

The Blue Jackets are the sixth team in NHL history to win a game by giving up a five-goal lead in a game, after blowing the 5-0 lead in the third period to the Leafs on Thursday. 

The Devils 2-1 victory against the Boston Bruins was the 10th comeback victory of the season, marking the most this season in the NHL. 

Injuries:

Devils

Dougie Hamilton (torn pectoral muscle) 
Tomas Nosek (lower body) 

Blue Jackets 

Boone Jenner (broken jaw) 
Patrik Laine (clavicle) 
Damon Severson (rib)

GAME-DAY VIDEO
Devils Minute... COMING SOON
Pre-Game Interviews with Players... COMING SOON
Pre-Game Interview with head coach Lindy Ruff... COMING SOON

More News

DEVILS | NOTEBOOK 12/15/23

Mentors' Trip Kick Off | NOTEBOOK
Ken Hitchcock Lindy Ruff | FEATURE 12/13/23

Hitchcock: 'Lindy Loves to Compete' | FEATURE
DEVILS VS BRUINS 12/13/23 GAME STORY

Devils Net Comeback Victory in OT Against Bruins  | GAME STORY
DEVILS VS BRUINS 12/13/23 LIVE UPDATES

LIVE UPDATES: Devils 2 vs Bruins 1
Jonas Brothers headlining Stadium Series concert

Jonas Brothers to headline 2024 NHL Stadium Series concert
Rookie Roomies | 10 TAKEAWAYS 12/12/23

Rookie Roomies | 10 TAKEAWAYS
DEVILS | NOTEBOOK 12/12/23

Haula Practices Tuesday | NOTEBOOK
Underrated Devils | STAN'S STORIES

The 30 Most Underrated Devils of All Time | STAN'S STORIES
DEVILS AT OILERS 12/10/23 GAME STORY

Devils Come Up Short in Final Game of Trip | GAME STORY
DEVILS AT OILERS 12/10/23 LIVE UPDATES

LIVE UPDATES: Devils 1 at Oilers 4
DEVILS AT FLAMES 12/9/23 GAME STORY

Devils Hold on to Win Third Game of Trip  | GAME STORY
DEVILS AT FLAMES 12/9/23 LIVE UPDATES

LIVE UPDATES: Devils 4 at Flames 2
Daws DEVILS | BLOG 12/8/23

Nico Daws Activated from Injured, Non-Roster List and Assigned to Utica | BLOG
DEVILS AT KRAKEN 12/7/23 GAME STORY

Devils Grind Out 2-1 Win in Seattle | GAME STORY
DEVILS AT KRAKEN 12/7/23 LIVE UPDATES

LIVE UPDATES: Devils 2 at Kraken 1
DEVILS | NOTEBOOK 12/6/23

Devils Practice in Seattle Ahead of Three Games in Four Days | NOTEBOOK
Devils Found Nemo | 10 TAKEAWAYS 12/6/23

Devils Found Nemo | 10 TAKEAWAYS
DEVILS AT CANUCKS 12/5/23 GAME STORY

A Hughes Win in Vancouver | GAME STORY