LIVE UPDATES: Devils 0 at Blackhawks 1

The Devils are playing the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center. Check back throughout the game for updates, highlights and more!
You can also watch the game on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.
The Devils are playing the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center. Check back throughout the game for updates, highlights and more!
You can also watch the game on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.
GOAL!
1:51 | CHI 1, NJD 0
Hall (Johnson, Kaiser)
Toffoli - Mercer - Meier
Palat - McLeod - Bratt
Willman - Haula - Lazar
Holtz - Tierney - Bastian
Siegenthaler - Hamilton
Bahl - Marino
Smith - Hughes
Vanecek
Foligno - Bedard - Kurashev
Reichel - Athanasiou - Raddysh
Hall - Dickinson - Johnson
Donato - Entwistle - Perry
Korchinski - Jones
Vlasic - Murphy
Kaiser - Zaitsev
Soderblom