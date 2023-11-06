News Feed

LIVE UPDATES: Devils 0 at Blackhawks 1

The Devils are playing the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center. Check back throughout the game for updates, highlights and more!

You can also watch the game on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.

GOALS & HIGHLIGHTS

FIRST PERIOD

GOAL!

1:51 | CHI 1, NJD 0

Hall (Johnson, Kaiser)

DEVILS LINEUP

Toffoli - Mercer - Meier

Palat - McLeod - Bratt

Willman - Haula - Lazar

Holtz - Tierney - Bastian

Siegenthaler - Hamilton

Bahl - Marino

Smith - Hughes

Vanecek

BLACKHAWKS LINEUP

Foligno - Bedard - Kurashev

Reichel - Athanasiou - Raddysh

Hall - Dickinson - Johnson

Donato - Entwistle - Perry

Korchinski - Jones

Vlasic - Murphy

Kaiser - Zaitsev

Soderblom

DEVILS HEAD COACH LINDY RUFF PRE-GAME

Lindy Ruff gives updates ahead of Blackhawks game