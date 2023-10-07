News Feed

Devils Sign Willman

Devils Sign Forward Max Willman | RELEASE
Devils | GAME STORY at ISLANDERS 10/6/23

Devils Undefeated in Preseason, Shutout Islanders 3-0 | GAME STORY
Devils Make 2 More Roster Moves | BLOG

Devils Gear Up for Final Preseason Game | NOTEBOOK

Devils | GAME STORY vs Rangers 10/4/23

Power Play Continues to Click, Devils Beat Rangers 5-2 | GAME STORY
Devils Assign, Waive Two Players | BLOG

Devils Launch 'Devils Gaming Group' | RELEASE

Devils' Forward Depth Creating Competition | FEATURE

Devils Make 5 Roster Moves | BLOG

Full Group of Vets Practice Together at Camp  | NOTEBOOK

GAME STORY vs. Islanders 9/28/23

Bratt Has Hat Trick, Marino Scores 2 in Win Over Islanders | GAME STORY
PREVIEW vs ISLANDERS 10/2/23

Bastian Returns, Devils Host Islanders in Preseason Play | PREVIEW
Devils vs Flyers | GAME STORY at FLYERS 9/28/23

Haula Plays Overtime Hero in Win Over Philly | GAME STORY
Bahl Takes Nothing for Granted | FEATURE

Devils Prepare for Next Preseason Game  | NOTEBOOK

Devils at Rangers | GAME STORY 9.28.23

Devils Pick Up 3-2 Win Against Rangers | GAME STORY
Holtz Faster, Mentally Stronger this Camp | FEATURE

Devils' Camp Continues Wednesday | NOTEBOOK

Devils Announce Six Transactions | BLOG

New Jersey made six roster moves including a signing on Saturday

thompson
By Devils Staff
@njdevils NewJerseyDevils.com

The Devils announced several roster moves on Saturday afternoon.

New Jersey has assigned defenseman Santeri Hatakka and goaltender Isaac Poulter to Utica (AHL).

New Jersey has signed forward Max Willman to a one-year, two-way contract worth $135,000 ($150,000 guaranteed) at the AHL Level and $775,000 at the NHL Level. He has been placed on waivers for the purpose of being assigned to Utica should he clear Sunday at 2:00pm.

The club has also placed forwards Shane Bowers, Justin Dowling and Tyce Thompson on waivers with the intent of being assigned to Utica should they clear Sunday at 2:00pm.