Devils Announce Six Transactions | BLOG

The Devils announced several roster moves on Saturday afternoon.

New Jersey has assigned defenseman Santeri Hatakka and goaltender Isaac Poulter to Utica (AHL).

New Jersey has signed forward Max Willman to a one-year, two-way contract worth $135,000 ($150,000 guaranteed) at the AHL Level and $775,000 at the NHL Level. He has been placed on waivers for the purpose of being assigned to Utica should he clear Sunday at 2:00pm.

The club has also placed forwards Shane Bowers, Justin Dowling and Tyce Thompson on waivers with the intent of being assigned to Utica should they clear Sunday at 2:00pm.