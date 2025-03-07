Devils Acquire Glass | RELEASE

The New Jersey Devils and President/General Manager Tom Fitzgerald announced today that the team acquired forwards Cody Glass and Jonathan Gruden in a trade with the Pittsburgh Penguins for Chase Stillman, unsigned draft choice Max Graham, and New Jersey’s 2027 third-round draft pick.

Glass, 25, is skating in his sixth NHL season, which marked his first with the Penguins. Pittsburgh acquired the 6’3”, 200lbs. forward in a trade from the Nashville Predators on August 13, 2024. Glass has recorded 15 points (4g-11a) in 51 games this season and owns a 52.7 face-off percentage. The righthanded shot has averaged 13:25 TOI, per game and 1:21 shorthanded TOI.

Glass logged his NHL debut with the Vegas Golden Knights on Oct. 2, 2019, which also marked his first career NHL point and goal. He spent two seasons with Vegas and was traded to Nashville for Nolan Patrick on July 17, 2021. Glass played in three seasons with Nashville and recorded a career-high 14 goals, 21 assists and 35 points in 2022-23.

Born on April 1, 1999, in Winnipeg, Manitoba, the Golden Knights selected Glass with the sixth-overall selection in the 2017 NHL Draft. He has totaled 86 career points (33g-53a) in 238 regular-season games. Glass has represented his native land of Canada at the International Ice Hockey Federation’s (IIHF) 2017 U18 World Junior Championship (WJC), 2019 World Junior Championship and the 2023 World Championship. Glass helped Canada win a gold medal at his lone World Championship appearance.

Before his professional experience, Glass played in parts of five seasons in the Western Hockey League (WHL) with Portland from 2014-15 to 2018-19 and was named team captain in his final season. He totaled 292 career points (94g-198a) in 239 contests with Portland, and also logged 26 (10g-16a) career playoff points in 28 games.

Gruden has 13 points (7g-6a) in 42 games for the Wilkes-Barre (AHL) Penguins. He will report to Utica.