The Devils have assigned goaltender Nico Daws and defenseman Tyler Wotherspoon to Utica of the American Hockey League Monday afternoon.

Daws, 23, has played in 21 games this season, going 9-11-0 with a 3.15 goals-against average and .894 save percentage. The team’s third-round pick (84th overall) in 2020 stopped all 16 shots against in a relief appearance in Arizona Saturday.

Wotherspoon, 31, had spent the entire season in Utica. He’s posted 4 goals and 19 points in 54 games.