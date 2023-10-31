Lazar: 'If We Tease You, We Like You' | STALL MATES 

Curtis Lazar considers himself a pretty easy-going teammate to sit next to. He doesn’t have any strange quirks, so he says and isn’t too picky about his space. He, like all players tend to be, has his routine, but it’s nothing too extreme.

“I have my rituals, that I do,” Lazar said, “but honestly nothing over the top where you’re like, you’re a little bit weird.”

He jokes, that when he made his way into an NHL locker room for the first time ‘the TVs were in black and white’, but that just means Lazar has seen some things. He began his career in the 2014-15 season with the Ottawa Senators and played 67 games that season.

“(The locker room) had a good mix of veteran guys and also young guys as well,” shared Lazar, “(Mika) Zibanejad was breaking in, so was (Jean-Gabriel) Pageau, guys like that. So, we had an easy-going group. I think the biggest thing we just experienced was playing in Canada. You hear about it as a 19-year-old kid. You're playing the nation’s capital The Leafs are just down the road, Montreal is close by was pretty cool.”

In his first season, Lazar lived with defenseman Chris Phillips, a legend in Ottawa. Phillips was a family man, 36 at the time, and Lazar was still a teenager at 19. Wide-eyed as a rookie, there was plenty to observe. The first story that stuck out to Lazar was being a 19-year-old, watching 35-year-old tough guy, Chris Neil prepare for a game.

“He’s just a hard-nosed guy, tough as nails, he was my linemate too,” Lazar began. “Just watching him come in, and everything was just kind of to a minute, everything he was doing. His legs are flying in the air, he’s doing aerobics is what it seemed like. Then he’d get on the ice and his game-face would come on.”