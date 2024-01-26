LIVE UPDATES: Devils 0 at Hurricanes 1

The Devils face the Carolina Hurricanes tonight at PNC Arena. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!
You can also watch the game on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.
GOAL
1:30 | CAR 1, NJD 0
Aho (Teravainen, Slaven)
Meier - Hischier - Bratt
Toffoli - Mercer - Palat
Lazar - Haula - Bastian
Dowling - Tierney - Holtz
Bahl - Nemec
Hughes - Marino
Hatakka - Miller
Daws
Bunting - Aho - Teravainen
Noesen - Drury - Necas
Martinoook - Staal - Jarvis
Lemieux - Kotkaniemi - Fast
Slavin - Burns
Skjei - Pesce
Orlov - Chatfield
Raanta