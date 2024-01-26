LIVE UPDATES: Devils 0 at Hurricanes 1

The Devils face the Carolina Hurricanes tonight at PNC Arena. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!

You can also watch the game on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.

GOALS & HIGHLIGHTS

FIRST PERIOD

GOAL
1:30 | CAR 1, NJD 0
Aho (Teravainen, Slaven)

DEVILS LINEUP

Meier - Hischier - Bratt
Toffoli - Mercer - Palat
Lazar - Haula - Bastian
Dowling - Tierney - Holtz

Bahl - Nemec
Hughes - Marino
Hatakka - Miller

Daws

HURRICANES LINEUP

Bunting - Aho - Teravainen
Noesen - Drury - Necas
Martinoook - Staal - Jarvis
Lemieux - Kotkaniemi - Fast

Slavin - Burns
Skjei - Pesce
Orlov - Chatfield 

Raanta

DEVILS MINUTE

Ondrej Palat returns to the Devils lineup in Raleigh.

