Coyotes Fall to Flyers in Final Game of Homestand

Lawson Crouse scored and Connor Ingram made 22 saves, but the Arizona Coyotes fell to the Philadelphia Flyers 4-1 in the final game of their five-game homestand.

Travis Konecny scored twice, Joel Farabee and Cam York also scored, and Carter Hart made 25 saves as the Flyers (14-10-2) won their third straight game. The loss snapped the Coyotes’ (13-10-2) five-game winning streak, and they now head to the East Coast for a three-game road trip after finishing their homestand 4-1-0.

Konecny opened the scoring at 10:11 of the first, firing a shot immediately following a faceoff that bounced off Ingram’s shoulder and up-and-over into the net. Farabee made it 2-0 just over two minutes later, finishing a backdoor pass from Cam Atkinson for his ninth goal of the season.

"We didn't start the game with enough urgency, we gave them free looks, they scored," head coach André Tourigny said. "That's a tough team to play against if you trail."

Crouse cut the lead in half at 17:33 just as a power-play was expiring, beating Hart five-hole after a pass from Maccelli found him between Flyers defenders.