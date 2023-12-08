Coyotes Fall to Flyers in Final Game of Homestand

Arizona hits the road for three games before returning to Mullett Arena on Dec. 15

GettyImages-1831289395
By Patrick Brown
@pbrownhockey Arizona Coyotes

STATS

Lawson Crouse scored and Connor Ingram made 22 saves, but the Arizona Coyotes fell to the Philadelphia Flyers 4-1 in the final game of their five-game homestand.

Travis Konecny scored twice, Joel Farabee and Cam York also scored, and Carter Hart made 25 saves as the Flyers (14-10-2) won their third straight game. The loss snapped the Coyotes’ (13-10-2) five-game winning streak, and they now head to the East Coast for a three-game road trip after finishing their homestand 4-1-0.

Konecny opened the scoring at 10:11 of the first, firing a shot immediately following a faceoff that bounced off Ingram’s shoulder and up-and-over into the net. Farabee made it 2-0 just over two minutes later, finishing a backdoor pass from Cam Atkinson for his ninth goal of the season.

"We didn't start the game with enough urgency, we gave them free looks, they scored," head coach André Tourigny said. "That's a tough team to play against if you trail."

Crouse cut the lead in half at 17:33 just as a power-play was expiring, beating Hart five-hole after a pass from Maccelli found him between Flyers defenders.

PHI@ARI: Crouse scores goal against Carter Hart

Konecny restored Philly’s two-goal lead with his second tally of the game, beating Ingram on a shorthanded breakaway at 4:38 of the middle period, and York made it 4-1 at 1:47 of the third with his fourth goal of the season.

"Give them credit, the other side, they worked really hard, they played a really structured game, they maximized what they had," Tourigny said. "We have to learn from that one."

Thursday's game marked the return of defenseman Travis Dermott, who not only returned from an injury, but was also in the lineup just one day after his wife gave birth. He said their son was born at 7 am on Wednesday morning, but he still made practice at 9 am before returning back to the hospital to spend the remainder of the day with his family.

"I've got my little boy now," Dermott said. "It's life-changing pretty quick."

Dermott logged 13:33 of ice time on Thursday and finished with one shot on goal.

"He did a good job," Tourigny said. "I think he was strong on his battles and simple with the puck. I think it was a good first game (back) for him."

The Coyotes hit the road for three games, beginning in Boston on Saturday afternoon. Puck drop is scheduled for 11 am MST, and the game will be broadcast on the following networks:

WHERE TO WATCH:
• Antenna: 61.1 Phoenix, 9.2 Tucson
• Phoenix Cable: Cox 95
• Phoenix Satellite: DirecTV Channel 61, Dish Network Channel 61
• Bullhead City / Lake Havasu: Optimum channel 6
• Flagstaff: American Cable channel 4, Optimum Cable channel 6
• Maricopa: Orbitel channel 11
• Pinal County: Mediacom channel 13
• Prescott: Sparklight channel 61
• Sedona: Optimum Cable channel 6
• Show Low / Winslow Sparklight channel 61
• Tucson: Cox channel 85, Xfinity channel 1179, Orbitel channel 208

WHERE TO LISTEN:
• Radio: 98.7 FM Arizona Sports
• Stream: Arizona Coyotes App, NHL Mobile App

