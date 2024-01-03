Arizona Coyotes, Pet Planet to Host Pucks & Paws Night on Jan. 11

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

January 3, 2024

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA ̶ The Arizona Coyotes will host a night of dog-friendly fun on Thursday, January 11, at Mullett Arena during the team’s Pucks & Paws Night, Presented by Pet Planet. Fans can purchase the 2024 Arizona Coyotes Pucks & Paws Calendar, featuring Coyotes players with their furry friends, benefiting the Arizona Coyotes Foundation.

The Arizona Coyotes Pucks & Paws Calendar will be available at Mullett Arena’s Community Corner, and then at Pet Planet Arizona locations by January 19. The calendar can also be purchased online at by following this link. A pregame dog adoption event will take place on the Gila River Resorts & Casinos patio with dogs from local rescue agencies. Pet bandana giveaways will also be featured during the themed night’s highlights.

“Pucks & Paws Night gives fans another way to support the Arizona Coyotes’ community efforts throughout the Valley,” said Coyotes President and CEO Xavier A. Gutierrez. “We had a great time collaborating with our partners at Pet Planet to create a calendar that celebrates our beloved pets, and that the whole family will love.”

“Pet Planet is honored to be a part of this calendar project and adoption event in support of the Arizona Coyotes Foundation, One Love Arizona Rescue and Lost Our Home Pet Rescue,” said Laura Leah English, CEO and Co-Founder of Pet Planet. “We align closely with the great work the Coyotes Foundation does in our communities, particularly as it relates to animal health and welfare issues.”

The puck drops for the Arizona Coyotes Jan. 11 game against the Calgary Flames at 7 p.m. MST at Mullett Arena.