Coyotes Close Out Homestand With 5-2 Win over Penguins

“This was a huge game for us coming off a huge game against Nashville,” Zucker said. “These games are huge for us in this playoff race heading into the bye week, so we have to make sure we stay dialed in, and tonight was a great step in that direction.”

Lars Eller and Sidney Crosby scored for the Penguins, who dropped their second straight game. Tristan Jarry made 22 saves, dropping to 12-14-4 this season.

The Coyotes now hit the road to close out their pre-All-Star break schedule with games at Florida, Tampa Bay, and Carolina, magnifying their recent two-game stretch at home even more.

“We played well,” head coach André Tourigny said. “Good team on the other side, they’re tough to play against. They work hard in the offensive zone, they have really good sticks, and they create turnovers. It’s tough to defend against that team, so it was a really good job by the boys.”

Arizona never trailed in the win, jumping out to a 1-0 lead at 2:23 of the first period after Zucker took a pass from Logan Cooley before beating Jarry. The 32-year-old, who played 172 games with the Penguins, has five points over his last five games.

Eller tied it up 4:50 into the second period with his eighth goal of the season, wristing a puck that hit Ingram before bouncing behind him and over the goal line, but Välimäki restored Arizona’s lead at 11:04 of the middle frame with his first goal of the season.

It was the defenseman’s first game back in the lineup since Jan. 7, and first point since recording an assist against the Penguins on Dec. 12.

“You could probably see a little bit on the celly there that it felt pretty good,” Välimäki said. “It’s been too long since the last one, so I hope this will kind of open things up for me, to be honest.”

Crosby evened it up at 16:30 with his 27th goal of the season, chipping a puck from down low past Ingram on the power play, but Kerfoot answered back 91 seconds later, taking a pass from Zucker behind the net before beating Jarry to make it 3-2.

Then, at 4:10 of the third period, Mullett Magic kicked in.

The Penguins were playing shorthanded, but drew a delayed penalty on Zucker, and inadvertently put the puck into their own net while trying to kill time to extend their own power-play opportunity. Kris Letang’s pass bounced off Malkin’s stick and redirected into the empty net, marking a power-play goal for Crouse, who was the last to touch the puck.